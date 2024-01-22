Flash Motors Introduces the Charalampos Grigoriou of Electric Scooters

Shoutout to Charalampos Grigoriou, the UFC fighter, for bringing attention to our awesome giveaway in your story!

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Charalampos Grigoriou is one of this year’s anticipated Ultimate Fighting Championship rising stars. True to his monicker “The Ferocious”, he scored a TKO win against American Cameron Smotherman in under a minute to win his UFC contract.The Paphos-born Grigoriou takes pride in being the only Cypriot mixed martial arts fighter in the UFC. Likewise, Paphos-based Flash Motors seeks to leave its mark in the United States as it expands its market overseas.As one of Grigoriou’s earliest supporters, the startup developed an electric scooter with the same qualities as the Ferocious Charalampos. Its premium Infinity X microtechnology scooter debuted at the Las Vegas CES 2024.Speed is the Cypriot MMA champion’s most notable trait, always aiming to finish his fights quickly. His unrelenting charge allowed him to secure six of his eight professional wins by knockout.The Flash Motors Infinity X can leave most e-scooters in the dust with its maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour. Its 1.5KW Dual BLDC high-performance motor and four-piston dual-drive brake system enable quick acceleration and deceleration.Grigoriou has strength that matches his speed, giving him the confidence to duke it out with any opponent. He won’t back down against any opponent who engages him in a contest of pure strength.Infinity X is powered by a 72V Samsung li 21700 50gb battery, allowing it to barrel through rough terrain for 110 kilometers without stopping. In addition, it can go from empty to fully charged in only six hours.When his speed and strength are insufficient to finish off his opponent, Grigoriou showcased toughness, duking it out until the end. His ability to take hits helped him nab two decision victories.With a frame made of 6061 aluminum alloy and carbon fiber, the hyperscooter can resist most physical impact and damage from the elements. Its IP67 waterproofing safeguards Flash Motors Nano Elite X28K advanced AI controller Charalampos “the Ferocious” Grigoriou will have his UFC debut match on March 16 in Las Vegas. Flash Motors seeks to carve its niche in the US electric scooter market by then.

