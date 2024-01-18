Cypriot Electric Scooter Brand Flash Motors Expands to the US

Discover the key elements that gives Hyperscooter it’s unmatched electric mobility.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Flash Motors , one of the trendsetting brands in the Cypriot electric scooter market, declared its expansion into the United States at CES 2024.The 2016-founded Cypriot startup debuted two new product lines in the four-day event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. First to be revealed was the Flash Nano Elite series of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) controllers for e-scooters. Using advanced machine learning technology, the Nano Elite allows a scooter to adapt to its rider’s habits and routes. It will automatically adjust whenever it accumulates enough rider and terrain data to improve the riding experience continuously.Moreover, with plug-and-play and auto-tune functionalities, it can be installed in seconds with little effort. Its portable weight also makes it easy to carry around, ready to be attached to any e-scooter you might want to use.Flash Motors’ second new product is the Infinity X premium hyper scooter, operated by the X28K Nano Elite AI controller. It comes with a frame made of precipitation-hardened 6061 aluminum alloy and carbon fiber, making it resistant to water and corrosion.A 1.5KW Dual BLDC high-performance motor serves as its engine, giving it a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour. Its 72V Samsung li 21700 50gb battery provides enough energy to travel 110 kilometers in a single six-hour charge.In addition, the hyper scooter employs two sets of four-piston dual-drive brakes to ensure instant response. Lastly, 11” ultra-wide tubeless PMT tires allow it to traverse rough and challenging terrains easily, quickly, and safely.Celebrating US Entry with a Flash Motors GiveawayTo commemorate its successful stint at the Las Vegas CES, Flash Motors held giveaways on the third and fourth days of the event. On January 11, it held a raffle where Giuseppe Cottone from Switzerland and Leander Beutner from Germany each won $5,000 in cash.Finally, on the final day of CES 2024 on January 12, Flash Motors gave away a fully upgraded $12,000 Infinity X microtechnology scooter . Cyprus’ star MMA fighter Charalampos “The Ferocious” Grigoriou even endorsed the drawing.The Flash Motors Nano Elite is available worldwide at $650 for the X3k, $950 for the X5k, and $1,250 for the X28K. Meanwhile, Infinity X comes with a starting price of $10,000.

