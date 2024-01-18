Cypriot Electric Scooter Brand Flash Motors Expands to the US
Flash Motors, one of Cyprus’ flagship e-scooter brands, revealed its intention to expand to the US at the Las Vegas CES 2024LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flash Motors, one of the trendsetting brands in the Cypriot electric scooter market, declared its expansion into the United States at CES 2024.
The 2016-founded Cypriot startup debuted two new product lines in the four-day event held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. First to be revealed was the Flash Nano Elite series of cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) controllers for e-scooters.
Using advanced machine learning technology, the Nano Elite allows a scooter to adapt to its rider’s habits and routes. It will automatically adjust whenever it accumulates enough rider and terrain data to improve the riding experience continuously.
Moreover, with plug-and-play and auto-tune functionalities, it can be installed in seconds with little effort. Its portable weight also makes it easy to carry around, ready to be attached to any e-scooter you might want to use.
Flash Motors’ second new product is the Infinity X premium hyper scooter, operated by the X28K Nano Elite AI controller. It comes with a frame made of precipitation-hardened 6061 aluminum alloy and carbon fiber, making it resistant to water and corrosion.
A 1.5KW Dual BLDC high-performance motor serves as its engine, giving it a maximum speed of 120 kilometers per hour. Its 72V Samsung li 21700 50gb battery provides enough energy to travel 110 kilometers in a single six-hour charge.
In addition, the hyper scooter employs two sets of four-piston dual-drive brakes to ensure instant response. Lastly, 11” ultra-wide tubeless PMT tires allow it to traverse rough and challenging terrains easily, quickly, and safely.
Celebrating US Entry with a Flash Motors Giveaway
To commemorate its successful stint at the Las Vegas CES, Flash Motors held giveaways on the third and fourth days of the event. On January 11, it held a raffle where Giuseppe Cottone from Switzerland and Leander Beutner from Germany each won $5,000 in cash.
Finally, on the final day of CES 2024 on January 12, Flash Motors gave away a fully upgraded $12,000 Infinity X microtechnology scooter. Cyprus’ star MMA fighter Charalampos “The Ferocious” Grigoriou even endorsed the drawing.
The Flash Motors Nano Elite is available worldwide at $650 for the X3k, $950 for the X5k, and $1,250 for the X28K. Meanwhile, Infinity X comes with a starting price of $10,000.
