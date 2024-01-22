The Sports Circus Turns Up The Heat by Adding Al "Bubba" Baker

The Sports Circus is Really Cooking Now With The Addition of NFL Sack Machine, Al "Bubba" Baker!

I want to humbly share my unique approach to the intricacies of the game as a 13-year veteran, Rookie of the Year, All-Pro, and single-season sack record-holder 23 for 46 years.” — Al “Bubba” Baker

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sports Circus, a prime-time Las Vegas-based and nationally-syndicated television and radio show, sacks and barbeques the competition with its new football insider, All-Pro and three-time Pro Bowl Defensive End, Al “Bubba” Baker. His 13 years in the National Football League (NFL) are highlighted by his 131 NFL sacks and a record 23 NFL sacks in a single season. He brings a tremendous amount of football knowledge and experience to The Sports Circus. His insight will tackle NFL issues and will drive compelling and controversial topics.

The Sports Circus spotlights special guest interviews including world champions, Hall of Famers, all-stars, billionaire business leaders, television and film stars, and Grammy Awards and Academy Awards winners. Among these icons have been: racing icon, Mario Andretti, Leigh Steinberg, the Godfather of all Sports Agents, superstar NCAA, USFL, and NFL Running Back, Herschel Walker, 4-time Super Bowl champion and coaching legend Tom Flores, NFL Defensive Tackle, Bestselling Author and defender of freedom, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., NBA Hall of Fame legend, Rick Barry, 7-time Emmy Award winner, media icon, Roy Firestone, plus many more.

The Sports Circus is hosted by the Ringmaster, Sal Tuzzolino. He is a former baseball player and current sports and entertainment executive. Sal is quick and witty and keeps the audience entertained for hours with thought-provoking content and drill-down analyses with a comedic twist. He has been described as the sports lovers' best friend while holding a championship on-air title of master of controversy and instigation.

Sal Tuzzolino stated: "Bubba brings hard-hitting, on-the-field football experience and a big personality. He has the unique ability to drill down into sports strategy, the business of sports, and traditional business perspectives. Bubba’s well-spoken and is a master at analyzing complex situations into easy-to-understand points for our audience. He's a superstar addition to an already potent on-air lineup.”

When asked about what he plans to bring to The Sports Circus, Al “Bubba” Baker said: “My goal is to entertain football fans as well as experts of the game I’m passionate about. I want to humbly share my unique approach to the intricacies of the game as a 13-year veteran, Rookie of the Year, All-Pro, and single-season sack record-holder (23) for (46) years.”

The Sports Circus has a loose format and can be highly unpredictable. Listener and viewer participation is encouraged. When the phone lines and online chat are open, get ready to defend a position and possibly get called out. They take no prisoners so be ready for anything. It's a circus and they prove it every day.

The Sports Circus has large coverage including Comcast, COX, Frontier, Spectrum, Time Warner, and WOW Cable television affiliates in select US markets. Their radio coverage includes CBS, CNBC, FOX, and NBC affiliates in select markets plus a host of independent stations. Worldwide coverage of The Sports Circus can be found on AAMPtv. Further, their shows are aired on HotelTV in all 210 Nielsen-rated markets across the US, broadcasting into over 550,000 rooms in three, four, and five-star upscale hotels and resorts across North America. Stream the show on mobile devices at www.aamp.tv or www.thesportscircus.com.

The Sports Circus website traffic receives mass amounts of monthly website visitors. Their click-through traffic numbers are extremely impressive. That traffic coupled with their 4,000,000+ impressions per hour on HotelTV is an advertising and marketing dream scenario. Big and small companies have a tremendous opportunity to reach their audience through sponsorship or a partnership with The Sports Circus. See the contact details below to learn more.

If listeners miss an episode of The Sports Circus or want to binge listen, all shows are available on Apple Podcasts (link to the show above), iHeartRADIO, Spotify, Pandora, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Twitter (“X”), YouTube, Instagram, LinkedIn, and Facebook. Be sure to LIKE, SUBSCRIBE, FOLLOW, and share on all platforms.

# # #