Sciensus acquires Vinehealth in a significant boost to its digital and patient support capabilities
Sciensus, a leading pharma services business, has acquired Vinehealth, a patient app and physician support platform used by both patients and physicians today.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sciensus acquires Vinehealth, an innovative cancer health tech business, in a significant boost to its digital and patient support capabilities
Sciensus, a leading technology-enabled pharma services business managing the complex medicine needs of more than 250,000 chronic, rare and cancer patients in the UK and Europe, is pleased to announce that it has reached an agreement to acquire Vinehealth, a market-leading cancer patient and physician support tool.
Founded by Rayna Patel, formerly an NHS physician and Georgina Kirby, a leading data scientist, Vinehealth has grown to become the top-rated cancer support app. It is underpinned by best-in-class technology trusted by patients, physicians, life science companies, and regulators, with support and approvals from the NHS, FDA, MHRA, and EU-MDR.
The Vinehealth app empowers cancer patients by enabling them to track, manage and understand their symptoms. The platform creates valuable connectivity with clinical stakeholders, generating actionable insights to optimise clinical decision making and treatment management. Vinehealth is driving significant improvements in patient outcomes and medicine performance, enabling physicians and life science companies to transform cancer services.
In recent years, Sciensus has invested heavily to build an integrated portfolio of powerful patient engagement and real world evidence solutions to enhance patient connectivity and insight. Centred on the market-leading Sciensus InTouch app, these tools support more personalised care and enhanced patient outcomes. Every day thousands of patients use the app to help manage their condition.
The addition of Vinehealth further expands Sciensus’s digital platform. Sciensus will accelerate Vinehealth’s expansion into new geographies and therapeutic areas beyond cancer to support patients worldwide.
Commenting on the announcement, Darryn Gibson, CEO of Sciensus, said: “Vinehealth presents a rare and exciting opportunity to acquire a fast-growing, highly innovative business, which is transforming cancer patient outcomes and will significantly strengthen our digital insight offerings. We look forward to welcoming Rayna, Georgina, and their team to Sciensus and working together to enable cancer patients to be even more engaged with their treatment.”
The founders of Vinehealth said: “This deal marks an important milestone for Vinehealth. Uniting with Sciensus will extend our reach to patients by leveraging their patient network, and relationships with all the leading pharmaceutical companies and healthcare practitioners. Together, we're poised to enhance the patient experience and generate meaningful patient insights through best-in-class patient support programmes and rich longitudinal real-world data to drive advancements in chronic disease patient support.”
About Sciensus:
Sciensus is a leading pan European pharma services business which connects patients and their medicines. Sciensus combines its market leading technology, built around the InTouch app, with its deep expertise built over 30 years and over 70 million patient interactions to manage patients with chronic conditions, rare diseases, and cancer. Our tools and services enhance patient healthcare outcomes and provide real world evidence solutions to clinical stakeholders.
Today we mange over 250,000 patients across the UK and Europe, helping them access life-changing treatment in over 50 therapy areas. We partner with over 1,250 clinics and hospitals and global pharmaceutical companies.
