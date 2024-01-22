Submit Release
ADVERTISEMENT FOR THE SOLICITATION # 19KG1024Q0009

 

The U.S. Embassy in the Kyrgyz Republic has a requirement for a firm to supply and deliver 20,000 liters of summer type Euro-5 diesel fuel.

All firms that respond to the solicitation must be technically qualified and financially responsible to perform the work.  At a minimum, each offeror must meet the requirements stated in the Section 1 of the RFQ#19KG1024Q0009 attached to this advertisement.

In order for a commercial offer to be considered, the Offeror must complete and submit the signed “19KG1024Q0009 – RFQ” along with required documents to BishkekGSOProcurement@state.gov no later than 17:00, 01-Feb-2024.

Contracting Officer

U.S. Embassy Bishkek

