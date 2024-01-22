Global Direct Reduced Iron Market Forecast 2024-2033 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors
The Business Research Company’s Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033
The Business Research Company’s “Direct Reduced Iron Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the direct reduced iron market size is predicted to reach $44.31 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%.
The growth in the direct reduced iron market is due to rising demand for steel products. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest direct reduced iron market share. Major players in the direct reduced iron market include Welspun Group, ArcelorMittal, ArcelorMittal S.A., JFE Steel Corporation, Cleveland-Cliffs Inc., Kobe Steel Ltd., Steel Dynamics Inc.
Direct Reduced Iron Market Segments
• By Production Process: Coal-Based, Gas-Based Or Midrex
• By Form: Pellets, Lumps
• By Application: Steel Making, Construction
• By Geography: The global direct reduced iron market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
Direct reduced iron (DRI), also known as sponge iron, refers to an iron produced by reducing iron ore directly into iron using a reducing gas, such as natural gas or coal, or carbon dioxide. It is an effective feedstock for small-mill electric furnaces to employ lower grades of scrap for the rest of the charge or generate higher steel rates.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Direct Reduced Iron Market Characteristics
3. Direct Reduced Iron Market Trends And Strategies
4. Direct Reduced Iron Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Direct Reduced Iron Market Size And Growth
……
27. Direct Reduced Iron Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Direct Reduced Iron Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix
