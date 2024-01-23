Winxvideo AI V2.1 Released with Support for PNG Alpha Channel, DTS Audio Copy, and More

Winxvideo AI new debut

Digiarty Software announced Winxvideo AI V2.1 with new features like PNG Alpha Channel, DTS Audio Copy, “Add Frames” and “Slow Motion”.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINE, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software, a leading multimedia solution provider, today announced the release of Winxvideo AI V2.1. The new version adds support for Alpha channel transparency in PNG image Super Resolution, the ability to copy the DTS audio track after AI video processing, and separate options for “Add Frames” and “Slow Motion” in video Frame Interpolation.

Winxvideo AI is the company’s new AI video enhancer and converter, rebranded from its former best-selling converter, WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe. Powered by advanced AI algorithms, it can easily enhance video quality, upscale videos to HD/4K, increase image resolutions to 10K, restore old photos, reduce noise, stabilize shaky footage, and boost frame rates to 120/240fps. It also offers various tools to convert, compress, record, and edit 4K/8K/HDR videos.

What's New in Winxvideo AI V2.1?

1. Support for Alpha channel transparency

One of the notable additions in Winxvideo AI V2.1 is the support for Alpha channel transparency of PNG images in Super Resolution. This means that users can seamlessly enhance and upscale PNG images by up to 400% to 10K quality while preserving the transparency of the Alpha channel. This feature is particularly useful for images that require a transparent background, such as logos, icons, and graphics for web design. It opens up new creative possibilities for graphic designers, photographers, and artists.

2. Support for copying DTS audio

Furthermore, the latest upgrade introduces the ability to copy the DTS audio track to the output file after AI video processing. DTS (Digital Theater Systems) is a high-quality audio codec that provides an immersive sound experience. By copying the DTS audio track, the AI-enhanced video will get higher video quality while retaining the same audio quality as the source. This is especially crucial for users who appreciate high-fidelity audio and want to maintain the integrity of the audio content while enhancing the video.

3. New Add Frames and Slow Motion options

The AI Frame Interpolation interface has been improved in Winxvideo AI V2.1 with separate options for “Add Frames” and “Slow Motion”. This allows more flexibility and precise control over the frame interpolation process and helps users create smoother and more visually appealing slow-motion videos.

In addition to the above additions and improvements, Winxvideo AI V2.1 also addressed some occasional issues:

* The occasional problem of not exporting all frames in Snapshot has been resolved in this upgrade.

* The occasional occurrence of a black border on the image after Super Resolution.

Pricing and Availability

The official price of Winxvideo AI for a lifetime license is $45.95. The latest version is available for all users at https://www.winxdvd.com/winxvideo-ai/buy.htm. Upgrade to Winxvideo AI V2.1 today and unlock new possibilities in the video and image-enhancing journey!

About Digiarty Software Inc.

With more than 17 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, iPhone management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world.