TapNation acquires new AI-powered subsidiary UAhero to amp up its user acquisition strategy
TapNation makes investment into AI to secure its position as a leader in mobile gaming
User acquisition and monetization have always been integral to our success, and this partnership enables us to take our strategies to new heights.”PARIS, FRANCE, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading mobile games developer and publisher TapNation has acquired UAhero: an AI-powered user acquisition and monetization platform providing automation thanks to advanced algorithms. By leveraging UAhero's advanced analytics and industry insights through this strategic partnership, TapNation aims to further solidify its prominent market position in mobile gaming.
"We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of UAhero," said Hervé Montoute, CEO of TapNation. "User acquisition and monetization have always been integral to our success, and this partnership enables us to take our strategies to new heights. With UAhero's capabilities, we are confident in our ability to reach and engage a wider audience, ultimately driving growth and delivering the best possible gaming experiences."
In a landscape where AI has been taking over the industry, the integration of UAhero's expertise and technology provides TapNation with an increased ability to identify and reach target audiences, optimize UA campaigns in real time aligning with predicted LTV, and maximize monetization opportunities, making sure the company stays ahead of this AI trend. The collaboration between TapNation and UAhero will not only enhance the company's user acquisition strategies but also streamline operations and improve overall performance by reducing manual interventions.
Under the agreement, UAhero will operate as a subsidiary of TapNation. The integration process will focus on leveraging synergies, sharing best practices, and fostering a collaborative environment that drives continuous improvement and innovation.
"We are excited about UAhero joining TapNation after a long collaboration, and we believe deeply in our shared vision and great team," stated Oz Silahtar, cofounder UAhero.
With its strong portfolio of games, talented team of experts, commitment to innovation, and pioneering new partners, TapNation is poised to maintain its position as a leader in the mobile gaming industry.
About TapNation:
TapNation recently raised 15M€ from notable investors such as Re-Sources Capital, Paluel-Marmont Capital, and select banking partners to diversify its portfolio and bolster its growth strategy.
TapNation is a Mobile Gaming publisher helping developers take their games to the next level.
Their international and creative team harnesses the power of new technologies to deliver successful and entertaining gaming experiences to players worldwide.
The company released 100+ games which generated more than 1 billion downloads! Their ambition is to lead the way in a high-growth market.
About UAhero:
UAhero received investment of $1M from Bogazici Ventures.
UAhero is an AI-powered user acquisition and monetization company specializing in optimizing ad campaigns for mobile gaming companies. With a proven track record of delivering measurable results and driving revenue growth, UAhero empowers its clients to reach their target audiences effectively and maximize monetization opportunities.
