Tools 2 Succeed® Celebrates 17 Years in Business

Tools 2 Succeed® Offers a One-Stop Shop for HR Recertification Credit e-Learning Courses to HR Professionals at Their Convenience

We are thrilled to celebrate 17 years in business, providing e-Learning courses to HR professionals. We make it easy for HR professionals to recertify and advance in their careers.” — Sheryl Tuchman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tools 2 Succeed®, a leading provider of e-Learning courses for HR professionals, is proud to announce 17 years in business. Since its inception on February 1, 2007, the company has been dedicated to providing high-quality and convenient HR recertification credit courses to help professionals recertify their credentials and advance in their careers.

Tools 2 Succeed was the first company to offer all 60 credits in one low-cost package available 24 x 7 so that users can recertify at their own convenience, day or night.

With the ever-changing landscape of the HR industry, staying up-to-date with the latest knowledge and skills is crucial for professionals to succeed. Tools 2 Succeed recognized this need and has been offering a wide range of e-Learning courses to help HR professionals earn recertification credits from the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM).

Tools 2 Succeed offers a one-stop shop for HR recertification credit courses, covering a variety of topics such as employee development, diversity and inclusion, business ethics, leadership development, and more. The courses are designed and taught by industry experts, ensuring that professionals receive the most up-to-date and relevant information. A full package of courses totaling 105 credits are offered and cover recertification for all HRCI and SHRM certifications – aPHR™, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™, SPHRi™, SHRM-CP and SHRM-SCP.

In addition to offering e-Learning courses, Tools 2 Succeed also provides leadership development and sexual harassment prevention training. This comprehensive approach has made Tools 2 Succeed a trusted partner for HR professionals and organizations alike.

As Tools 2 Succeed celebrates 17 years in business with 16,000+ clients in all 50 U.S. states plus 55 countries, they look forward to continuing their mission of providing top-quality e-Learning courses to help HR professionals recertify and almost done thrive in their careers. To learn more about the courses and services offered, visit the Tools 2 Succeed website.