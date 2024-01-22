Tools 2 Succeed® Offers all 60 HR Recertification Credits

HRCI and SHRM certified professionals can obtain all 60 credits to recertify every 3 years at their own convenience with this 1 low-cost e-Learning package.

15,000+ holders of HRCI and/or SHRM certifications have recertified using our courses over the past 15 years. Having all 60 credits available 24x7 in one place makes it so easy and convenient.” — Sheryl Tuchman, SPHR, SHRM-SCP

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HR professionals who hold one or more of the following certifications: aPHR™, aPHRi™, PHR®, PHRca®, SPHR®, GPHR®, PHRi™,SPHRi™, SHRM-CP, or SHRM-SCP can obtain all 60 credits to recertify with the Tools 2 Succeed® HR Recertification e-Learning Package. A total of 105 credits are available in the package - 60 HRCI® HR/General, 15 HRCI Business (formerly Strategic), 15 HRCI Global, and 15 HRCI California credits covering all of the above certifications. The package includes one ethics course that meets the HRCI Ethics Requirement.

HR professionals who hold a SHRM® certification may take any of the included courses for credit.

Both SHRM and HRCI credit are given for each course. The SHRM and HRCI Activity Numbers along with the course completion date are listed on each certificate which is immediately available upon successful completion of each course and is also automatically emailed to the user. Certificates are available from the user's transcript indefinitely.

Courses are immediately available to users upon purchase and registration. Users can take as few or as many courses/credits as they need for recertification. They can come back in the future and renew their subscription to get additional courses and credits for their next recertification cycle.

New subscriptions are valid through December 30, 2024. Courses are available 24 x 7, so they can be taken at the user's convenience.

Tools 2 Succeed® has partnered with Norton™ Shopping Guarantee to ensure peace of mind. Upon checkout, Norton™ Shopping Guarantee will automatically provide the purchaser with:

1) A Purchase Guarantee. "Get what you paid for or your money back, up to $1000."

2) $10,000 Identity Theft Protection for 30 Days.

3) Lowest Price Guarantee. If the published price drops on this site within 30 days, Norton™ Shopping Guarantee will pay the purchaser the difference, up to $100.

Once a user completes the purchase, they can register on the Norton™ Shopping Guarantee website. Only the order number shown on the receipt is required for benefits.

All details of the Tools 2 Succeed HR Recertification Credit e-Learning package and a purchase link along with the discounted sale price are available at https://hr.credit.