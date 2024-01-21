Fish and Game begins to feed elk at the Bullwhacker feed site west of Ketchum

Residents and visitors are asked to stay away from the feed site in order to not disturb the elk.

It is anticipated that feeding will continue until April 2024.

Located west of Ketchum, the Bullwhacker feed site is the only Fish and Game Commission sanctioned feed site in Idaho. Depending on winter conditions, feeding typically begins in late December or early January.

Feeding at Bullwhacker has occurred on an annual basis since the 1980s, with periodic feeding beginning in the 1950s.

The site was established with the intention of keeping elk away from the communities of Ketchum and Sun Valley. While many think that feed sites supplement food on winter range, the Bullwhacker feed site purpose is to lure elk away from local communities where conflicts can occur.