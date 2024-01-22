Hyatus Stays Partners with XCEM for Enhanced DAS Installations
Hyatus Stays partners with XCEM for exclusive DAS installations, enhancing connectivity in all properties for superior guest experiences and connectivity.
Our goal is to ensure that every guest at Hyatus Stays experiences the best in connectivity, and this partnership is a significant step towards that objective.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hyatus Stays, a leader in the hospitality sector, is thrilled to announce its exclusive partnership with XCEM, a prominent name in Distributed Antenna System (DAS) solutions. This partnership is set to revolutionize the guest experience in Hyatus properties by ensuring state-of-the-art connectivity solutions.
Innovative Partnership for Enhanced Connectivity
In today's digital era, connectivity is not just a convenience; it's a necessity. Recognizing this, Hyatus Stays has always been at the forefront of adopting technological innovations to enhance guest experiences. The partnership with XCEM is a testament to this commitment. XCEM, with its expertise in DAS technology, is perfectly poised to meet the sophisticated needs of Hyatus Stays' diverse clientele.
Benefits for Guests and the Business
This collaboration will enable guests at Hyatus Stays to enjoy seamless, high-quality cellular coverage throughout their stay. Whether it’s for business communications, streaming entertainment, or staying connected with loved ones, the enhanced connectivity will cater to all needs. Furthermore, this technological advancement is not just a value-add for guests but also a strategic business move for Hyatus Stays. Improved connectivity will streamline operations, enhance communication, and ultimately contribute to an elevated brand reputation.
Leadership Perspective:
Eli Ort, CEO and Founder of Hyatus Stays, remarked, “At Hyatus Stays, we’re committed to not just meeting, but exceeding the expectations of our discerning guests. Our partnership with XCEM is a strategic step towards integrating cutting-edge technology into our properties. With XCEM’s advanced DAS solutions, we’re ensuring that our guests are always connected, whether they're here for business or pleasure. This is more than an upgrade; it's a transformation of the guest experience, aligning perfectly with our vision of luxury and convenience.”
Ertrog Lattouf, CEO and Founder of XCEM Corp, added, “XCEM Corp is thrilled to partner with a forward-thinking organization like Hyatus Stays. This partnership underlines our shared values of innovation and excellence. We are excited to bring our expertise in DAS technology to the distinguished properties of Hyatus Stays, enhancing the connectivity infrastructure to an unparalleled level. Our goal is to ensure that every guest at Hyatus Stays experiences the best in connectivity, and this partnership is a significant step towards that objective. We’re looking forward to a future where our technology makes a real difference in the way people stay connected.”
First Steps and Future Plans
The partnership kicks off with an ambitious plan to outfit a flagship Hyatus property with a state-of-the-art DAS network. This initial project will serve as a blueprint for future installations across all Hyatus Stays locations. Both companies are committed to a phased rollout plan, ensuring minimal disruption and maximum efficiency.
Commitment to Excellence
Hyatus Stays and XCEM share a common vision of excellence and innovation. This partnership is more than a business agreement; it’s a pledge to uphold and exceed the high standards that both companies are known for. The focus is not just on technological superiority but also on ensuring that these advancements translate into tangible improvements in guest satisfaction and business outcomes.
Enhancing the Hospitality Experience
This initiative is part of a larger effort by Hyatus Stays to redefine the hospitality experience. In an age where digital connectivity is crucial, Hyatus Stays is positioning itself as a pioneer in integrating technology into every aspect of its guest services. The partnership with XCEM is a significant milestone in this journey.
About Hyatus Stays
Hyatus Stays has been a distinguished name in the hospitality industry for [number of years]. Known for its luxurious accommodations and impeccable service, the company has always prioritized innovation and customer satisfaction. With properties in some of the most sought-after destinations, Hyatus Stays has established itself as a symbol of excellence and comfort in the hospitality sector.
About XCEM
XCEM is a leader in DAS solutions, with a track record of delivering high-quality installations across various industries. Their expertise in creating custom connectivity solutions has made them a preferred partner for businesses looking to upgrade their telecommunications infrastructure.
This partnership marks a new chapter for Hyatus Stays, as it continues to innovate and provide exceptional experiences for its guests. With XCEM's technological prowess, the future of connectivity in hospitality looks brighter than ever.
