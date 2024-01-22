Milestone Auctions sets house record for an antique toy sale at $1.3M New Year’s Extravaganza

The auction’s top lot was an all-original and complete Exelo (Japan) battery-operated ‘Mars’ Explorer space car with original box. Sold for $42,120

Rare pre-war Japan lithographed tin windup ‘Gun-Yo’ military trike motorcycle. Sold for $14,040

Rare and very desirable Lehmann (Germany) ‘Walking Down Broadway’ flywheel toy with original box. Sold for $16,380

The top-selling robot was this Yonezawa (Japan) 10in windup Diamond Planet Robot, a very rare variation with blue body and red arms and ears. Sold for $34,440