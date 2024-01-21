Hunter, bowhunter and wolf trapper education classes offered in the Magic Valley

Do you or someone you know need to take a hunter, bowhunter or wolf-trapper education course?

The Idaho Fish and Game, Magic Valley Region will be offering several classes over the coming months for hunters and trappers who need to become certified.

Hunter education classes are required for anyone born after January 1, 1975, who must complete a hunter education course as a prerequisite to purchasing an Idaho hunting license. Students must be at least 9 years old to take a hunter education class.

Bowhunter education classes are required for anyone wanting to hunt archery-only hunts. The exception is if the archer can show that they had previously hunted archery in another state.

Wolf trapper and trapper education classes are required if a person wants to trap wolves in Idaho.