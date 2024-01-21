Submit Release
Idaho's Hunter Education program is recruiting for new volunteer instructors

Are you a safe and responsible hunter or trapper?

Are you passionate about hunting ethics?

Do you like sharing your knowledge and skills with youth and adults new to Idaho’s hunting traditions?

If you answered yes to these questions, you should consider becoming a volunteer hunter education instructor for the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

To get started all you need to do is attend the upcoming instructor training workshop on February 24, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Hunter Education Center located at the Magic Valley Regional office in Jerome.

Those who attend will learn about teaching hunter, bowhunter, and trapper education which gets you started towards becoming a certified instructor for any, or all those programs.

If you want to become a hunter education instructor, please RSVP by calling TanaRae Alberti, Volunteer Services Coordinator at (208) 324-4359 or by email at tanarae.alberti@idfg.idaho.gov

Without the critical assistance of volunteer instructors our program would be significantly diminished. We truly appreciate your willingness to help!

Thank you for making a difference by helping to ensure that Idaho's hunting heritage continues into the future!

