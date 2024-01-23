AVI-SPL Unveils Revolutionary Global Enterprise Managed Services
Turnkey solution redefines global management of AV, UC, and digital signage technology with local service in more than 60 countries.
Our turnkey approach to Enterprise Managed Services ensures IT leaders focus on strategic initiatives, confident their entire communications and collaboration technology domain performs seamlessly.”TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AVI-SPL, the leading provider of digital enablement solutions globally, today proudly announces the launch of its Enterprise Managed Services solution — a revolutionary offering covering audio-visual (AV), digital signage, and unified communications (UC) technology throughout the modern workplace, in rooms and the cloud. No other managed service in the industry supports as broad a technology set in as many countries.
— Tim Riek, executive vice president of technology solutions for AVI-SPL
In a world where video communications fuel modern work, organizations increasingly rely on the availability and performance of these collaboration solutions. Yet IT professionals often face challenges with technology reliability and cite concerns about IT talent scarcity.
AVI-SPL's Enterprise Managed Services alleviates this burden for IT, offering a turnkey solution to track, monitor, manage, and report on AV, digital signage, and UC technology throughout the modern workplace. This enables IT leaders to accelerate the return on their AV and UC investments by improving technology up-time and supporting happy and productive employees.
Key highlights of AVI-SPL's Enterprise Managed Services:
• Extensive coverage: This service encompasses all AV, digital signage, and UC technology including wide-ranging, advanced support for devices, on-premises infrastructure, and cloud platforms.
• Global reach: Enterprise Managed Services provide unparalleled worldwide coverage, with 24/7 remote support from AVI-SPL’s Global Help Desk and local onsite support in more than 60 countries.
• Simple deployment: With fixed per-room pricing (or per-player for digital signage), the service is simple to procure and scale, providing flexibility and cost-effectiveness for businesses of all sizes.
• Comprehensive support: AVI-SPL takes on the responsibility for the support and management of customer technology, applying ITIL management best practices, certified technicians, and best-in-class industry applications to ensure optimal performance and end-user experience.
"Our turnkey approach to Enterprise Managed Services ensures IT leaders can focus on strategic initiatives, confident that their entire communications and collaboration technology domain will perform seamlessly," stated Tim Riek, executive vice president of technology solutions for AVI-SPL.
AV, UC, and digital signage technology are essential business tools today. AVI-SPL’s Enterprise Managed Services cover the entire lifecycle of these technologies. Services include asset inventory, device monitoring, software and firmware upgrades, cloud administration, preventative maintenance, remote incident and problem management, field dispatch when needed, and analytics and reporting. The service also seamlessly integrates with third-party calendaring, ticketing, and manufacturer cloud solutions.
For more information about AVI-SPL's unprecedented Enterprise Managed Services, please visit www.avispl.com.
About AVI-SPL
AVI-SPL is a digital enablement solutions provider that transforms how people and technology connect to elevate experiences, create new value, and enable organizations to thrive and grow. We are the largest provider of collaboration technology solutions, which include our award-winning managed services. AVI-SPL’s highly-trained team works hand in hand with organizations worldwide – including over 80% of Fortune 100 companies – to strategize, design, deploy, manage, and support AV and UC solutions that are simple to use, scalable, serviceable, and measurable to ensure customers achieve their business objectives. Visit AVISPL.com to learn more or follow AVI-SPL on LinkedIn.
Kelly Bousman
AVI-SPL
+1 813-884-7168
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn