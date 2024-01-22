Submit Release
The Colorado Motorcycle Expo Returns to Denver This Weekend

2024 Colorado Motorcycle Expo

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Calling all motorcycle enthusiasts, the 2024 Colorado Motorcycle Expo is set for this weekend, January 27th & 28th, at the National Western Complex in Denver. Formerly known as the Colorado Motorcycle Show & Swap, the Expo has been a Denver tradition since 1978. Originating at the Adams County Fairgrounds and later relocating to the National Western Complex in the early 1980s, it draws enthusiasts from across the nation, boasting a dedicated following among motorcycle lovers with more than 20,000 attendees each year.

Housing more than 600 vendor booth spaces, the Colorado Motorcycle Expo is not only the largest indoor motorcycle swap meet in the nation, but it is also home to the largest motorcycle show in the Rocky Mountain region, featuring approximately 100 bikes across 20 or more classes. Encompassing nearly 300,000 square feet of indoor space, this incredible event offers a large entertainment arena, local bands throughout the venue, tattoo contests, mechanical bull riding contests, Vicla displays, a live charity auction, an indoor poker run, a used bike corral, kid’s coloring contests, family fun on Sunday with inflatable obstacle courses, pedal car races, carnival games, an array of food and beverage options, and much more.

Rooted in tradition and eagerly anticipated by its followers, the Expo, curated by Scott and Christy Schulz and their dedicated team, promises not only the expected but also some surprises along the way. Their tireless efforts behind the scenes aim not only to uphold but also to enhance the essential elements that have defined the Colorado Motorcycle Expo for the past 46 years, keeping it a fun and exciting gathering for all motorcycle enthusiasts to trade parts and goods, showcase remarkable motorcycles, and revel in an unforgettable celebration!

Weekend admission is $25. Kids 12 and under are free. Senior and veteran discounts are available at the door. Tickets are on sale now. Visit our website for more information.

