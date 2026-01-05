The 48th Annual Colorado Motorcycle Expo Returns to Denver for the Largest Indoor Motorcycle Show and Swap Meet in the Nation.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 5, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Colorado Motorcycle Expo, the Rocky Mountain region’s premier motorcycle event, is proud to announce its 48th annual show taking place January 31 and February 1, 2026, at the National Western Complex.

Combining a high-end bike show, the nation’s largest indoor motorcycle swap meet, and a weekend of non-stop entertainment, the Expo remains a cornerstone tradition for the motorcycle community. Spanning nearly 300,000 square feet of indoor space, the 2026 event promises an unparalleled experience for enthusiasts and families alike.

Event Highlights:

The Rocky Mountain Region’s Largest Bike Show: Over 100 custom, classic and antique motorcycles will compete for top honors across 20 different classes. This year also features the 3rd annual Iron Goddess All Female Motorcycle Show, highlighting the skills of female builders.

America’s Largest Indoor Swap Meet: With hundreds of vendor booths, attendees can find everything from rare vintage parts and new gear to apparel, leather, and collectibles.

Used Bike Corral: A dedicated area on the lower level where riders can buy or sell used motorcycles directly.

Live Entertainment & Attractions: Two stages will host live music throughout the weekend with headliners, Ryan Chrys and the Roughcuts. Other attractions include tattoo competitions, the "Evolution of the Vicla" lowrider display by Vatos Y Viclas, and the 4th annual indoor poker run.

Family Fun: A dedicated Kid’s Zone will feature face painting, a coloring contest, and the popular "Sasquatch hunt" for prizes.

Event Details:

Dates: Saturday, Jan 31 (9:00 AM – 7:00 PM) & Sunday, Feb 1 (9:00 AM – 4:00 PM)

Location: National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St, Denver, CO 80216

Tickets: Online: Saturday - $25, Sunday - $20. Door: Saturday - $28, Sunday - $23. Discounts available at the door for military and seniors (65+). Kids 12 and under are free.

"The Expo is more than just a show; it’s a celebration of the culture and history of motorcycles," said Scott Schulz, the event organizer. "From the high-stakes bike competition to the massive swap meet, there is truly something for everyone to enjoy."

For more information, to register a bike, or to purchase tickets, please visit the official Colorado Motorcycle Expo website @ www.coloradomotorcycleexpo.com.

