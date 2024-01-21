Submit Release
Hancock County Man Arrested, Charged with Second Degree Murder

HANCOCK COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the arrest of a man on a charge of second degree murder.

On January 20th, at the request of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan Armstrong, TBI special agents began working alongside the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a homicide. Just after 6:00 p.m., deputies with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a deceased individual in the 500 block of Possum Trott Road in Kyles Ford. Upon the arrival of deputies, Jared Metcalf (DOB: 11/11/73) was found deceased near a residence. During the course of the investigation, authorities determined that Joshua Metcalf (DOB: 3/15/78), the victim’s brother, was responsible for his death.

This morning, authorities obtained a warrant charging Joshua Metcalf with Second Degree Murder. He is currently being held in the Hancock County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

