Bloomberg News Ranks Jason Schenker #3 Major Currency Forecaster in the World for Q4 2023 with Other Top Rankings

Jason Schenker , world-renowned economist and President of Prestige Economics , has again been recognized by Bloomberg News for his exceptional forecast accuracy for Q4 2023.These rankings acknowledge his superior work in predicting important economic and financial indicators for Prestige Economics.Jason Schenker has been a professional economist for 20 years. He had been consistently top ranked by Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of Prestige Economics FX, commodity, and economic forecasts.Mr. Schenker's top placements in the Bloomberg News foreign exchange forecast accuracy rankings for Q4 2023 include the Mexican Peso, the Swiss Franc, and as an overall Major Currency Forecaster. These rankings are based on Mr. Schenker's forecasts for Q4 2023 produced over the prior four quarters.Bloomberg News Q4 2023 Top Rankings for Jason Schenker's FX Forecasts for Prestige Economics:#3 Major Currency Forecaster in the World#2 Mexican Peso Forecaster in the World#3 Swiss Franc Forecaster in the WorldIn addition to being top ranked by Bloomberg News for his foreign exchange forecasts, Mr. Schenker also earned a notable place in the economic indicator forecast accuracy rankings for Q4 2023.The economic indicator rankings are based on forecasts made throughout the 12 months of 2023.Bloomberg News Q4 2023 Top Rankings for Jason Schenker's U.S. Economic Indicator Forecasts for Prestige Economics:#4 ISM Manufacturing Index Forecaster in the World#4 U.S. Consumer Confidence Forecaster in the World#4 U.S. Personal Income Forecaster in the WorldPrestige Economics forecasts produced by Jason Schenker have been top-ranked by Bloomberg in 47 different categories since 2011, including being ranked #1 in the world in 26 of those categories."I am proud of these recognitions, which are a testament to the thorough methodology and the high standards at Prestige Economics," commented Mr. Schenker. "We are devoted to delivering our clients the most reliable economic and financial insights and forecasts. Being recognized by Bloomberg News for my forecast accuracy brings me tremendous professional and personal satisfaction."These accolades reinforce Mr. Schenker's status as a leading economic speaker, global forecaster, author, and futurist - roles in which he has consistently demonstrated his commitment to providing robust economic and financial analysis and accurate forecasts that guide strategic decision-making. Mr. Schenker is also the Chairman of The Futurist Institute About Jason SchenkerJason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is a 2024 LinkedIn "Top Voice," and LinkedIn has recognized him as "Top Economics Voice" and "Top Public Speaking Voice" since 2023. Jason has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Jason has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.1 million students have taken Jason's 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership. Mr. Schenker holds master's degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He has earned numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Schenker is also a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com About Prestige EconomicsFounded in 2009, Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com About The Futurist InstituteFounded in 2016, The Futurist Institute helps professionals future-proof their careers and organizations by offering valuable research, training programs, and certifications. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who embrace emerging technologies and future trends.-For more information, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org