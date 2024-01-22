Digital Start-up OCOLO, Launches Innovative Enterprise Colocation Marketplace
New Digital Start-up OCOLO, Backed by a Board of Data Center Industry Leaders, Launches Innovative Enterprise Colocation Marketplace at PTC’24HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a new development for the data center industry, digital start-up OCOLO announced today during PTC’24 that it has launched a first-of-its kind online marketplace portal for data centers. With a state-of-the-art infrastructure and an impressive number of partners on both the supply and demand side already in place, OCOLO is poised to redefine the landscape of enterprise retail colocation services, marking a new era of automation and accessibility for IT professionals.
OCOLO is spearheaded by Founder, Tony Rossabi, a well known data center industry leader with more than 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation for technology and telecommunications enterprises. He is backed by a Board of Directors and Advisors comprised of some of the data center industry’s most renowned leaders and visionaries, including:
• Henry Schuck: Founder, CEO, and Chairman of ZoomInfo (Advisor to OCOLO’s Founder Tony Rossabi)
• Michael Tobin OBE: A pioneering serial technology entrepreneur with more than three decades in the telecommunications and technology sectors (former CEO, Telecity; Non Executive Chairman of the Board for EdgeConnex, Ultraleap, BigBlu, and more)
• Todd Lawrence: Vice President, Network Infrastructure, Americas at Akamai
• Jonathan Beckham: Partner, Akerman LLP Data Center and Digital Infrastructure Practice Group
• Angela Adam: Vice President, Commercial and Business Assurance at eStruxture Data Centers
• Rob Carter: Chief Growth Officer at LightEdge Solutions
“I am excited to bring OCOLO to life, and I am thrilled and honored to have the support and faith of such a group of industry luminaries behind me – and the PTC community.” said Tony Rossabi, Founder of OCOLO. “By taking this new and innovative approach to maximizing underutilized colocation and connectivity assets in both a user-friendly and market-friendly approach, I know we can solve for many of the efficiency challenges created by our industry’s continued growth – a win-win for everyone!”
OCOLO’s innovative end-to-end offering addresses the significant disconnect between the tight supply of colocation and connectivity services and rapidly escalating demand from enterprise IT Directors and Procurement personnel in today’s market by providing a shared environment for both parties that offers real-time visibility, access, and price transparency through an automated platform.
Key Features of the OCOLO Platform:
• Ease of Access: A user-friendly online marketplace simplifies the procurement process for enterprise buyers.
• Automation: Streamlined selling functions with easy access to inventory, pricing, and contracting.
• Comprehensive Services: OCOLO’s planned pipeline of enhanced offerings includes management outsourcing, inventory and contract management, portal licensing, and portal repurposing.
Key Benefits of the OCOLO Platform:
• Seller Benefits: Data Center Providers will see growth in sales bookings, better utilization of assets, improved financial metrics, and ease of implementation that aligns with current pricing and business models.
• Buyer Benefits: IT professionals benefit from easy access to both retail and discounted inventories, improved pricing, and flexible contractual terms.
Early interest in OCOLO's unique and efficient approach to marketing and utilizing idle assets without disrupting core business models has already attracted significant interest from both data center providers and enterprise clients. Since “soft launching” a beta program in mid-2023, OCOLO has secured more than 30 agreements for capacity across the Americas, Europe, and Asia, with nearly 150 data centers, across more than 50 markets, together representing 5,000 plus racks of sellable capacity.
OCOLO's mission is clear: to become the default marketplace for the exchange of enterprise retail colocation services. By bringing data center providers and enterprise clients together with ease and automation, OCOLO is transforming the way colocation capacity is bought and sold. It is the first online platform to uniquely showcase idle, stranded colocation capacity without disrupting existing pricing or sales models, thus enhancing enterprise go-to-market strategies and financial performance. As OCOLO evolves and expands over time, it will become the clear industry standard for digital colocation optimization.
