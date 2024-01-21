New ARP4754A & ARP4754B Aviation Safety Group Launched

Primary Differences Between ARP4754B and ARP454A

A newARP4754A & ARP4754B Aviation Safety Group has been Launched to Promote Worldwide Aircraft & Systems Safety Info for the new standards ARP4761A & ARP4754B

ARP4754B and ARP4761A will do more to promote new-aircraft safety than any other single measure taken to date.” — Vance Hilderman

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new SAE-ARP4754B Aircraft/Systems guideline (also called EUROCAE ED-79B) provides guidance for the development of aircraft and avionics systems. ARP4754B and its corollary ARP4761A for Aviation Safety Assessments provides greatly improved information for coordinating aircraft safety, modifications, and model based systems engineering (MBSE) lacking in the prior ARP4754A / ARP4761. ARP4754 was long “suggested” for commercial aviation, but today even military projects such as the U.S. Army Future Long-Range Attack Aircraft (FLRAA) applies ARP4754A. While legacy aircraft are not formally required to apply the new ARP4754B, new aircraft entering development must apply ARP4754A; beginning in 2025-2026, the revised ARP4754B and the new ARP4754A is now required and increasingly mandatory for all avionics including worldwide militaries and UAV’s beginning as early as 2017. The new ARP4754A industry group provides free ARP4754B and ARP4761A technical information plus useful links to outside ARP4754B PDFs via technical whitepapers.

ARP-4754A is sometimes referred to as “DO-178 for Aircraft/Avionics Systems”, though it is actually much more encompassing at the system and aircraft levels: ARP4754B mandates detailed Safety processes per ARP4761A plus systems-level planning, traceability, V&V and tight configuration management. While bearing some semblance to DO-178C, ARP4754B actually entails more coverage of a complete Aircraft/Avionics Development Ecosystem and is a mandatory foundation – therefore ARP4754B should be applied prior to DO-178C. The processes for developing systems requirements are rigorous and formal processes.

