Prestige Economics Receives Fourth U.S. Trademark for Cold War Two®
Prestige Economics has been awarded U.S. trademarks for Cold War Two® in International Classes 9, 16, 35, and 41 from the USPTO.
I am extremely pleased the USPTO has recognized our ground-breaking geopolitical work and awarded Prestige Economics trademarks for Cold War Two® in International Classes 9, 16, 35, and 41.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 21, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Patent and Trademark Office awarded Prestige Economics the U.S. trademark for Cold War Two® in International Class 35 for consulting on 9 January 2024.
— Jason Schenker, President of Prestige Economics
This registration follows the USPTO awards for the U.S. trademark Cold War Two® in International Class 41 on 27 September 2022 and in International Classes 9 and 16 on 8 November 2022.
Founded in 2009 by economist and futurist Jason Schenker, Prestige Economics has garnered top rankings from Bloomberg News for the forecast accuracy of its founder in 46 categories, including as the #1 forecaster in the world in 26 different categories.
Mr. Schenker personally applied for these trademarks as a pro se applicant. On being awarded this fourth USPTO trademark, he remarked, “I am extremely pleased the USPTO has recognized our ground-breaking geopolitical work and awarded Prestige Economics trademarks for Cold War Two® in International Classes 9, 16, 35, and 41.”
Always looking to the future, a core part of Prestige Economics’ work in recent years has included geopolitical, economic, financial market, oil and gas, energy, and supply chain content in keynotes, virtual talks, briefings, reports, consulting projects, non-downloadable content, written reports, downloadable materials, and more.
Prestige Economics offerings with a significant geopolitical component have been offered under the mark Cold War Two® online at https://www.prestigeeconomics.com/coldwartwo.
Mr. Schenker, who is also Chairman of The Futurist Institute®, has been giving speeches and writing reports about rising global geopolitical tensions for years. Prior to the Russian War on Ukraine, Mr. Schenker was consulting on - and gave speeches, lectures, presentations, and training about - the potential risks and impacts of Cold War Two® for geopolitics, businesses, oil and gas, the supply chain, the economy, and financial markets. On these topics, Mr. Schenker spoke to groups including the Department of Defense, National Intelligence University, Foreign Service Institute, and many corporate, business, and industry audiences. Research and consulting on these and related topics have also been produced for similar groups and entities.
Some of Mr. Schenker’s research on the future of geopolitics, trade, supply chains, technology, and global conflict was published by AFWIC and the Pentagon in 2020. In that report, Mr. Schenker postulated a potential future scenario in which the world was “Destined for Proxy War,” an unfortunate geopolitical reality that is playing out in real-time. Other related content produced by Mr. Schenker appeared in a 2022 peer-reviewed book by National Intelligence University Press titled “A World Emerging From Pandemic.” That book was commissioned by the Strategic-Multilayer Assessment and the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff. Mr. Schenker’s essay was titled “Technology and Supply Chain Security.”
Because of Mr. Schenker’s visionary work on important geopolitical topics, Prestige Economics has been able to secure the U.S. trademarks for Cold War Two®.
Prestige Economics offers consulting, regular reports, updates, downloadable content, printed materials, training, and courses on Cold War Two®., and these Cold War Two® offerings keep Prestige Economics retainer clients informed about the risks of a Second Cold War, the Russian War on Ukraine, Israel’s War against Hamas, the risks of an expanding global conflict system like in Cold War One, and the falling of a Second Iron Curtain. These updates and reports have important content about the economic, supply chain, financial, financial market, geopolitical, and national security implications of an evolving conflict with Russia, China, Iran, and other nations pitted against the United States, NATO, the European Union, and their allies.
Cold War Two® training, courses, presentations, and discussions include analysis and research focused on national security implications for economics, financial market, energy, supply chain, basic and industrial materials, agricultural materials, and other critical global economic inputs and markets. The training program includes downloadable and non-downloadable electronic publications, printed materials, educational materials, and teaching materials about Cold War Two®.
Mr. Schenker recently commented on these trademarks, sharing that “Prestige Economics anticipated some of the unfortunate geopolitical events that have been playing out this year. With that foresight, we have done our best to keep our clients, national security contacts, and the rest of our business and professional network updated on the economic, supply chain, financial market, trade, and conflict implications of Cold War Two®. We will continue to do so in the future.”
The U.S. registration number for the USPTO trademark COLD WAR TWO® in International Class 35 is 7,272,781.
The U.S. registration number for the USPTO trademark COLD WAR TWO® in International Class 41 is 6,861,423.
The U.S. registration number for the USPTO trademark COLD WAR TWO® in International Classes 9 and 16 is 6,897,457.
About Prestige Economics
Prestige Economics is a leading financial market research firm specializing in economic, risk, and strategy consulting. The firm has a long track record of accurately forecasting economic indicators, commodity prices, and foreign exchange rates. With a reputation for rigorous analysis and high-quality forecasts, Prestige Economics assists clients in navigating complex economic trends to make informed decisions. Prestige Economics has also created ground-breaking geopolitical research on Cold War Two®.
- For more information, visit www.PrestigeEconomics.com
About The Futurist Institute
The Futurist Institute helps professionals future-proof their careers and organizations by offering valuable research, training programs, and certifications. These resources empower individuals to become forward-thinking leaders who embrace emerging technologies and future trends.
-For more information, visit www.TheFuturistInstitute.org
About Jason Schenker
Jason Schenker prepares leaders for the future. He is a 2024 LinkedIn “Top Voice,” and LinkedIn has recognized him as “Top Economics Voice” and “Top Public Speaking Voice” since 2023. Jason has given over 1,000 keynote speeches and over 1,000 television interviews. Jason has been a Guest Host on Bloomberg Television. Over 1.1 million students have taken Jason’s 20 LinkedIn Learning courses on business, leadership, economics, and finance. He is the author of 36 books, including 15 bestsellers on economics, tech, finance, energy, and leadership. Mr. Schenker holds master’s degrees in Applied Economics from UNC Greensboro, Germanic Languages and Literature from UNC Chapel Hill, and Negotiation, Conflict Resolution, and Peacebuilding from CSU Dominguez Hills. He has earned numerous post-graduate certificates and professional designations, including as a Board Leadership Fellow of the National Association of Corporate Directors. Mr. Schenker is also a Non-Resident Fellow of the Joint Special Operations University at the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM).
- For more information about Jason Schenker, visit www.JasonSchenker.com
