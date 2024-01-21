RE: St Albans // Identity Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2007082
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: January 20th, 2024
INCIDENT LOCATION: Milton, VT
VIOLATION: Identity Theft, False Pretenses, Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Jeremy Bushey
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VICTIM: Nicole Labonte
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
As part of a investigation into identity theft, Casey Bushey was previously arrested in December 2023. Investigation later revealed that her husband Jeremy Bushey also had knowledge and/or involvement in the incident. Jeremy was arrested January 20th 2024, and was later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division on 02/27/24 at 0830 hours.
From: Finley, Christopher
Sent: Saturday, December 9, 2023 2:43 PM
To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>
Subject: St Albans // Identity Theft
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A2007082
RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Christopher Finley
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: (802) 524-5993
DATE/TIME: December 5th, 2023, between
INCIDENT LOCATION: Milton, VT
VIOLATION: Identity Theft (second or subsequent offense), False Pretenses, Grand Larceny
ACCUSED: Casey Bushey
AGE: 30
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Milton, VT
VICTIM: Nicole Labonte
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fletcher, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On December 5th, 2023, at approximately 1400 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St Albans Barracks were notified of an identity theft incident. Investigation found probable cause that Casey Bushey filed taxes in early 2022 on behalf of Nicole Labonte, and created a fraudulent bank account in Labonte’s name, receiving a tax return of several thousand dollars. The money in the fraudulent bank account was then transferred to Bushey. Investigation also revealed that a fraudulent credit card was opened in Labonte’s name. On 12/09/2023, Bushey was placed under arrest for the offenses of Identity Theft (second or subsequent offense), False Pretenses, and Grand Larceny. Bushey was ultimately released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Chittenden Criminal Division on 02/27/2024 at 0830 hours.
Tpr. Christopher Finley
Vermont State Police
140 Fisher Pond Road
St. Albans, VT 05478
802-524-5993