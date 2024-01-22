CherryField Acquires Africa Apparels EPZ Ltd. Expanding Global Footprint and Maximizing Cost Efficiencies
CherryField, a family-owned company with over 30 years of expertise in the apparel industry, announced its acquisition of Africa Apparels EPZ Ltd. (now CherryField Apparels), located in Nairobi, Kenya.
CherryField's philosophy is that employee well-being drives success. The company is committed to fair salaries and is focused on professional development through educational programs and growth opportunities.
CherryField, a leading global textile provider with over 30 years of expertise in the apparel industry, announced its acquisition of Africa Apparels EPZ Ltd.NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CherryField, a leading global textile provider with over 30 years of expertise in the apparel industry, announced its acquisition of Africa Apparels EPZ Ltd. (Africa Apparels), located in Nairobi, Kenya. This acquisition aligns with CherryField's strategy to enhance its global competitiveness, offering significant commercial advantages such as no ADD restriction for imports, competitive pricing, and reliable, customer-centric services. With operations in 10 countries including Vietnam, Turkey, Laos, Cambodia, and Bangladesh, and marketing offices in London and New York, CherryField's move to acquire Africa Apparels expands its international presence and product range.
"Celebrating 15 impactful years in Kenya as a leading apparel exporter, we are delighted to unveil the acquisition of Africa Apparels, now rebranded as CherryField Apparels. This manufacturing facility boasts cutting-edge features such as a premium water recycling system and advanced laser equipment," CherryField CEO Tali Shladov commented. "This strategic move is poised to amplify our product range, particularly in the USA, empowering clients to excel in competitiveness regarding pricing and quality in a sustainable operation. In addition to enhanced commercial benefits, at the heart of CherryField's ethos is the belief that a company thrives when its employees are smiling. Our commitment to fostering a positive and equitable work environment with avenues for professional growth remains unwavering at CherryField Apparels."
A Key Player in Eastern Africa's Export-Oriented Garment Industry
Established in April 2007, Africa Apparels (now CherryField Apparels) has been a cornerstone of the export-oriented garment industry in Eastern Africa and is a leading manufacturer of denim jeans and bottoms targeting the USA and European markets. The company boasts an in-house design team that seamlessly integrates with its raw material development and sourcing services to provide full-package production. Managed by a team of skilled professionals, CherryField Apparels is committed to producing high-quality apparel for quality-conscious brands.
CherryField's Commitment to Employment and Work Environment
CherryField's philosophy is that employee well-being drives success. The company is committed to fair salaries and is focused on professional development through educational programs and growth opportunities. This approach ensures every team member has the chance to advance and excel, reflecting CherryField's commitment to building a workforce by fostering a community where team members are valued.
Sustainable Innovation and Best Practices
CherryField is committed to sustainability. The company prioritizes the use of environmentally friendly fabrics like BCI, OekoTex certified materials, organic cotton, and recycled inputs, ensuring products are high quality and eco-conscious, designed to conserve resources and minimize waste.
CherryField's denim finishing technology uses state-of-the-art Reverse Osmosis Water Purification that greatly reduces water and energy usage, cuts down on harmful chemicals, and minimizes waste in production. These practices ensure safer working conditions by limiting exposure to hazardous substances and offer extensive customization, helping to avoid overproduction.
About CherryField
CherryField is a 3rd generation family-owned company. Known for outfitting over 40 million people worldwide annually, CherryField provides end-to-end solutions across the supply chain, from material procurement and trend analysis to design, sample creation, manufacturing, quality assurance, and logistics. The Company is committed to innovation, sustainability, and delivering exceptional value to its partners.
Nataly Blumberg
NB Communications
+1 5168596665
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn