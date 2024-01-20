Luxury On-Demand Beauty Services by Mobile Beauty Team

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - Mobile Beauty Team, the leading provider of on-location hair and makeup services in West Hollywood, is proud to announce their support of The Grammy Awards on February 4th, 2024. Their highly skilled team members will be working behind the scenes to provide hair and makeup services to high-profile attendees, while additional team members will be stationed in nearby hotels to cater to the hair and makeup of other special guests.

This exciting event in the hair and makeup industry will be imprinted with the skill and talent of the Mobile Beauty Team. With the rise of on-location and mobile beauty services, it was only a matter of time before an event of this magnitude recognized the convenience and luxury that Mobile Beauty Team provides.

Founded by celebrity makeup artist, Kirsten Jensen, who boasts 27 years of experience,

Mobile Beauty Team has quickly become a go-to choice for red-carpet events, weddings, and fashion shoots. Their team of professionals are highly experienced and trained in the latest beauty trends and techniques, ensuring that every client walks away feeling and looking their best.

"We are beyond thrilled to be working with The Grammy Awards," says Kirsten Jensen, founder of Mobile Beauty Team. "It's an incredible opportunity for our team to showcase their skills and talent in such a prestigious event. We have been working hard behind the scenes to make sure that everything is perfect for the big night."

The Mobile Beauty Team members will be stationed at The Grammy Awards and also at nearby hotels, providing hair and makeup services for the attendees. From intricate updos to flawless makeup, the team will be working tirelessly to ensure that everyone looks camera-ready for their walk on the red carpet.

Kirsten Jensen states, "We are committed to making sure that everyone feels and looks their best, especially on a glamorous night like The Grammy Awards."

With their state-of-the-art beauty equipment and high-quality products, Mobile Beauty Team guarantees a flawless and long-lasting look for the guests of The Grammy Awards. Their team's expertise in makeup and hair will create a unique and personalized experience that will leave a lasting impression on anyone who receives their services.

For more information on Mobile Beauty Team and their services, visit their website at MobileBeautyTeam.com or follow them on social media @MobileBeautyTeam. The Grammy Awards will air on February 4th, 2024, and viewers can tune in to see the stunning looks created by the talented team at Mobile Beauty Team.

Media Contact: Kirsten Jensen

Mobile Beauty Team Phone: (619) 414-9048

Email: Hello@MobileBeautyTeam.com