United Legal Advocates, LLP Welcomes Newest Partner to Head Bankruptcy Division

IRVINE, CA – UNITED LEGAL ADVOCATES, LLP (ULA) is excited to announce the appointment of their newest Partner, Parisa Fishback, Esq., to lead their Bankruptcy division. With nearly 20 years of experience in the legal field, Parisa brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the ULA team. Her addition to the firm allows ULA to expand their services and assist more clients with their bankruptcy matters.

Parisa Fishback is a highly experienced bankruptcy lawyer who has dedicated her entire legal career to helping clients navigate the complex world of bankruptcy law. She has represented individuals and businesses in all types of bankruptcy cases, from Chapter 7 liquidations to Chapter 1 reorganizations. Her extensive experience and in-depth knowledge of bankruptcy law make her a valuable asset to the ULA team.

“At ULA, our goal has always been to provide top-notch legal representation to our clients. With the addition of Parisa Fishback as our new Partner, we are confident that we can continue to deliver exceptional service to our clients in the bankruptcy division,” says Managing Partner of ULA, Nima Asadi. “Parisa’s expertise and track record of success in the bankruptcy field make her the perfect fit for our firm.”

Parisa Fishback’s experience in the legal field spans beyond just bankruptcy law. She has also worked on a variety of corporate and business transactions, as well as civil litigation matters. Her broad range of legal experience allows her to approach each bankruptcy case with a well-rounded perspective, offering comprehensive solutions to her clients.

“I am honored and thrilled to be joining ULA as their newest Partner and to lead their Bankruptcy division,” says Parisa Fishback. “ULA has a strong reputation for providing excellent legal services and I am excited to be a part of their team. I look forward to working with the firm’s talented attorneys to help clients overcome financial difficulties and achieve a fresh start.”

With the addition of Parisa Fishback, ULA is poised for significant growth in their bankruptcy division, and the firm is looking forward to serving a larger number of clients in this area. ULA understands the stress and burden that individuals and businesses face when dealing with bankruptcy, and they are committed to providing compassionate and effective legal representation to help their clients through this difficult time.

As ULA’s newest Partner, Parisa Fishback will continue to work tirelessly to ensure that her clients’ best interests are always at the forefront. ULA’s clients can expect to receive the same level of excellence and dedication that has become synonymous with the firm’s name.

