Hygge Sheets Introduces Three New Incontinence Products

DERBY, DERBY, UNITED KINGDOM, December 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hygge Sheets Introduces New Incontinence Products for Children and AdultsDerby, England - Hygge Sheets, a leading provider of high-quality nighttime protection products, is excited to announce the launch of three new products: two new designs for kids and one new adult bamboo design. These new products are designed to provide comfort and support for individuals and families dealing with bedwetting in a discreet and compassionate way.With the release of these new products, Hygge Sheets is expanding its range of offerings to cater to the diverse needs of its customers. The new designs for kids include the Safari Design Hygge Sheet illustrated by the talented designer Emma Jayne and the Soccer Design , perfect for older kids and the Soccer Design Hygge Sheet. These designs join the existing collection of Rainbow, Dinosaur, Space, Lightning, and Unicorn, making a total of seven designs available for children. The Safari Design features safari animals like koalas, crocodiles, lions, zebras, and a playful chameleon, while the Soccer Design is perfect for sports-loving kids.With this expansion, Hygge Sheets offers something for every child, making bedwetting a little less daunting and more manageable for kids and parents. "We believe that bedwetting is a sensitive and often-unspoken issue that needs to be addressed with empathy and care. Our goal is to provide practical solutions with our innovative and high-quality products, while also creating awareness and normalizing the conversation around bedwetting," says Hygge Sheets Co-Founder, Catherine Longland.In addition to the new designs for kids, Hygge Sheets is also launching the Adults Bamboo Two-Way Fit Incontinence Sheet. This new product features a two-way fit design, making it perfect for twin and full-size beds. The Incontinence Pad offers five protective layers, including a soft bamboo top, absorbent core, waterproof barrier, and non-slip backing, providing comfort, security, and dryness for adults dealing with bedwetting."We are excited to introduce the Adults Bamboo Two-Way Fit Incontinence Sheet to our range of bamboo products. With its convenient size, it can easily be taken on vacations to protect hotel beds, making it an ideal option for both home and travel," adds Longland.The Adults Bamboo Two-Way Fit Incontinence Sheet joins the existing range of bamboo incontinence sheets for twin, full-size, queen, California king, and king beds.All these products are available for purchase on Hygge Sheets' official website, https://www.hygge-sheets.com . Customers can also follow Hygge Sheets on social media for updates and promotions on products.About Hygge Sheets:Hygge Sheets is a leading provider of high-quality nighttime protection products, including waterproof bed sheets, mattress protectors, and incontinence pads. Our products are designed to provide comfort and support to individuals and families dealing with bedwetting, incontinence, and other related issues. We believe in creating awareness and normalizing the conversation around bedwetting, while also providing practical solutions to improve the quality of life for those affected.For media inquiries, please contact:Catherine Longlandhyggesupplies@gmail.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.