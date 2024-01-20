Derby Barracks / VAST Trail Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 24A5000350

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sergeant Daniel Lynch

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1/20/24, 1100

STREET: Trail 105

TOWN: Norton

WEATHER: Cold

ROAD CONDITIONS: Groomed VAST trail

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Misty Hounshell

AGE: 36

HELMET? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Agawam, MA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2023

VEHICLE MAKE: Polaris

VEHICLE MODEL: Indy Adventure

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end

INJURIES: Minor

HOSPITAL: UCVH, Colebrook, NH

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the VSP Derby Barracks received a report of a snowmobile crash with injury to a child passenger on Trail 105 approximately 3 miles west of VT-114 in Norton. Troopers from the Derby Barracks along with a State Game Warden responded with snowmobiles, along with personnel from the Beecher Falls Fire Department and 45th Parallel EMS.

Shortly after the arrival of responding agencies, the parties involved, who had been picked up by passers-by, arrived at the trail crossing. 2-year-old Aiden Saulenas, a passenger on the snowmobile who had been belted and helmeted, was evaluated by responders and transported to UCVH by 45th Parallel EMS as a precaution. Serious injury is not suspected. No injuries to other parties were reported.

Investigation revealed Hounshell had been traveling west on trail 105 at approximately 20 MPH when she struck an icy location and lost control of the vehicle, leaving the trail to the south and off a bridge before coming to rest in a ditch. While troopers were responding to the scene, passing good Samaritans assisted in evacuating those involved to VT-114.

Slick conditions and operator inexperience are considered factors in this crash.