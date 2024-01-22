PharmStars Announces Alumni Showcase Event in Late January 2024
Featuring digital health startup graduates from the Fall 2022 cohort of the PharmStars accelerator, focusing on “Innovations in Real-World Evidence”BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PharmStars, the pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups, is pleased to announce its third Alumni Showcase Event will take place on January 29, 2024. PharmStars’ Alumni Showcases provide opportunities for accelerator graduates to share progress and updates with PharmStars’ pharma members, investors, press and the PharmStars community. This Alumni Showcase will feature the PharmStars’ cohort that graduated in Fall 2022 and focused on digital innovations in real-world evidence.
PharmStars focuses on bridging the "pharma-startup gap.” Its mission is to assist biopharma and digital health startups in overcoming cultural and other barriers to partnership, leading to greater success and faster adoption of digital innovation to improve patient outcomes. PharmStars’ education and mentoring program, PharmaU, teaches participating startups how to engage with pharma as clients and partners.
PharmStars’ founder and CEO Naomi Fried said, “It’s incredible to see the progress these PharmStars alumni startups have made in just one year with their real-world evidence innovations. They have raised significant investment funding, done over 60 pharma deals, and won awards and recognition. It is a delight to celebrate their success.”
The startups are eagerly anticipating the Alumni Showcase. Said uMed CEO Dr. Matt Wilson, “We were part of the 2022 Fall PharmStars cohort, and the team involved considers the pitch day to be the single most valuable event we have attended since uMed began. We are excited to be able to be part of the upcoming PharmStars Alumni Showcase.”
A year after graduating, accelerator participants reflected on the impact of PharmStars on their companies. Said Ali Devaney, Marketing Lead at Centaur Labs and Fall 2022 PharmStars graduate, “PharmStars played a very valuable role in educating us about pharma: their priorities, strengths, weaknesses, risk tolerance, and how they operate. This understanding has enabled us to have more focused, productive conversations and to have the biggest impact in the short term.”
Startups from the Fall 2022 Graduating class expected to present at the Showcase include:
• Centaur Labs (Boston, MA): Scalable Data Annotation Platform for the Life Sciences
• Citadel Discovery (Cambridge, MA): AI Platform Using DNA-Encoded Libraries (DELs) for Drug Discovery
• Huma.AI (Palo Alto, CA): Powerful, User-Friendly Natural Language Processing Platform Optimized for the Generation of RWE
• nference (Cambridge, MA): RWE Generation Platform Built on 11+ million Academic Medical Center Medical Records
• Promptly Health (Porto, Portugal): Advanced Analytics Engine that Harmonizes Real-World Data to Generate Insights
• uMed (London, England): Queryable, Dynamic Real-World Patient Cohorts for Prospective Population Research
• Unison (London, England): Genomics Data Brokerage Platform
• Varient (Toronto, Canada): Rare Disease Patient Community-Sourced Patient Reported Outcomes and RWE platform
Applications for PharmStars’ 2024 Spring Cohort focusing on “Digital Innovations in Oncology” will be accepted through February 1, 2024. PharmStars is also now accepting new pharma and biotech members for 2024. Information about pharma membership and startup applications can be found at www.PharmStars.com.
About PharmStars
PharmStars is the only member-based, pharma-focused accelerator for digital health startups. Through our extensive expertise across pharma, startups, digital health, and innovation, we understand the challenges that pharma and startups face when seeking to collaborate. Our PharmaUTM program supports digital health startups and our pharma members in “bridging the pharma-startup gap,” leading to greater success and faster adoption of “beyond the molecule” solutions for patients. More information at www.PharmStars.com.
