SECNAV Del Toro Extends Naval Postgraduate School President

“Dr. Rondeau’s steady leadership and military and academic achievement is what NPS needs in our current dynamic maritime environment,” said Secretary Del Toro. “Naval education is foundational to our ability to deter conflict and succeed in war. I look forward to Dr. Rondeau’s leadership in continuing our efforts to modernize our naval education to meet our Nation’s security needs.”

Innovation driven, NPS develops warfighters and warfighting solutions. By providing relevant and unique advanced education and research programs, NPS increases the combat effectiveness of commissioned officers of the naval service to enhance maritime advantage, joint warfighting and the security of the United States.

“For the past five years, it has been the greatest honor of my career to lead the Naval Postgraduate School and the community of extraordinary people who dedicate their talent and time to the development of our naval and national security leaders,” said Rondeau. “I am deeply humbled and privileged to continue in this role and will serve with renewed commitment to the vital mission of NPS and strengthening the institution to meet the challenges ahead.”

NPS is part of the Naval University System (NUS), the Department of the Navy’s primary path to deliver naval-unique education to the force. Other DON academic degree-granting institutions include the United States Naval Academy, Marine Corps University, the Naval War College, and the United States Naval Community College.

NPS and NUS are integral parts of Secretary Del Toro’s Naval Education Strategy (NES), which provides guidance to modernize naval education to meet our Nation's security needs. Secretary Del Toro’s long-term vision also includes the development of a Naval Innovation Center at NPS to serve as a premier military education facility tailored to innovation and experimentation, serving as a technology resource for Navy and Marine Corps warfighting development commands, as well as a go-to partner of the defense industrial base, the technology sector, and academia.

Through a program of advanced education with academic theses, applied research and technology innovation opportunities, NPS students solve real-world operational problems guided by defense-expert faculty to support the needs of our naval forces, international partners and the Department of Defense.

In January 2019, Rondeau relieved retired Vice Adm. Ronald A. Route as NPS president during a change of charge and investiture ceremony.