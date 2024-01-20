Submit Release
Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Connects with Student Journalists in Apple Valley (1/19/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett met with students at Eastview High School in Apple Valley and appeared on their student-produced news show, “The 4Cast”. He answered questions and toured the school facility.

Two students interview Commissioner Willie Jett in the studio as wo other students operate video cameras

Students interview Commissioner Willie Jett on the set of "The 4Cast". 

Students take Commissioner Jett on a tour of the school

Students take Commissioner Willie Jett on a tour. 

Students in a classroom look up at Commissioner Jett

Commissioner Willie Jett visits a classroom.

The Minnesota Department of Education provides an excellent education for Minnesota students by striving for excellence, equity and opportunity. The agency focuses on closing the achievement gap, supporting high-quality teaching, using innovative strategies to improve educational outcomes, and ensuring all students graduate from high school well-prepared for college, career and life. The Minnesota Department of Education develops, builds and maintains collaborative relationships with schools, districts, libraries and other stakeholders through a wide variety of advisory boards, councils and committees.

