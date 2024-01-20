Photo Release: Commissioner Jett Connects with Student Journalists in Apple Valley (1/19/24)

MINNEAPOLIS – Commissioner Willie Jett met with students at Eastview High School in Apple Valley and appeared on their student-produced news show, “The 4Cast”. He answered questions and toured the school facility.

Students interview Commissioner Willie Jett on the set of "The 4Cast".

Students take Commissioner Willie Jett on a tour.

Commissioner Willie Jett visits a classroom.

