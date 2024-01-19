MPD Investigating Northeast Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating a shooting that killed a man in Northeast D.C.

On Thursday, January 18, 2024, at approximately 10:04 p.m., members of the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District responded to the 5000 block of South Dakota Avenue, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

The victim has been identified as 23-year-old Ryan Realbuto, of Pittsford, NY.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

CCN: 24009108