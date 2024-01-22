Brooks Resources Receives Earth Advantage Hall of Fame Award
Accepting the award is Brooks Resources Director of Marketing, Valerie Yost and Discovery West builder and former Real Estate Director, Rick Hayes
Bend-based developer is the only Central Oregon winner
We are honored to receive this Hall of Fame award from Earth Advantage.”BEND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooks Resources Corporation was honored to receive the Earth Advantage Hall of Fame Award this week. The awards honor developers who built the most Earth Advantage silver, gold and platinum certified homes, as well as prizes for innovative design, community engagement and Zero Energy homes, which generate at least as much energy as they consume. Of 17 award recipients, Brooks Resources is the only firm based in Central Oregon.
— Kirk Schueler, President and CEO of Brooks Resources
Matt Douglas, Manager of Central Oregon Residential for Earth Advantage, said, “Brooks Resources was awarded the Hall of Fame for its continued support of Earth Advantage certification programs over the last 20 years! From NorthWest Crossing to IronHorse to Discovery West, Brooks Resources’ commitment to building sustainable, energy-efficient neighborhoods makes the firm a standout in its industry.”
Kirk Schueler, President and CEO of Brooks Resources, said, “From day one we have been committed to the betterment of our local community. Earth Advantage aligns with our values, and provides a robust framework for anyone dedicated to building homes that are healthy and energy efficient while developing in a responsible and thoughtful manner. We thank Earth Advantage for its leadership and are honored to receive this Hall of Fame award.”
For more than 10 years, Earth Advantage has recognized builders and developers who are committed to building single-family and multifamily homes that are healthier for residents and the environment. Award winners must participate in Earth Advantage’s home certification program, which provides third party verification that the homes are built above code, prioritizing efficiency, durability, comfort, and health. Over the years, Brooks Resources and its partners have worked with over 50 home builders to build over 1,500 homes to Earth Advantage standards throughout Central Oregon.
About Brooks Resources
Brooks Resources Corporation is one of Central Oregon’s oldest and most respected real estate development companies. Since 1969, Brooks Resources has built master-planned, mixed-use neighborhoods, luxury residential neighborhoods and vacation resorts, as well as commercial campuses and mixed-use buildings. Brooks Resources is committed to the preservation of the natural environment around development, positive, thoughtful growth and giving back to the community it serves. For more information, visit www.brooksresources.com.
About Earth Advantage
Earth Advantage is a non-profit organization helping to advance a more informed and humane housing market by working to ensure the US housing market recognizes the elements of homes that create climate risk and values the characteristics of homes that provide climate solutions. Our teams partner with entities across the country to develop tangible, systemic solutions for climate-friendly housing. For more information visit www.earthadvantage.org
###
Judy Campbell
Campbell Consulting
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn