Avaamo Named a Leader in Seven Leading Enterprise AI Analyst Reports in 2023
Top analyst firms highlight Avaamo’s growing partnerships and Generative AI solutions to help customers scale and compete in an AI-first world
The number of analyst reports recognizing Avaamo’s leadership increased throughout 2023 as we continue our commitment of delivering transformative AI solutions to our customers.”LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Avaamo, the leader in generative AI for the enterprise, was recognized for its technology leadership in seven reports by independent analyst firms throughout 2023. In a year of extraordinary change with the adoption of Generative AI in the enterprise, Avaamo's innovations in generative AI and self-service automation continued to be recognized by leading independent analyst firms throughout 2023.
— Sriram Chakravarthy, CTO and Co-founder, Avaaamo
In 2023, Avaamo was named a Leader in the following analyst reports:
Gartner Magic Quadrant - Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms
CxToday aptly summarizes the company’s standing "Shooting across the Magic Quadrant this year, Avaamo now appears to lead the conversational industry in the completeness of its vision. Such a vision has helped the vendor – considered a niche player in 2022 – innovate and differentiate, with Gartner tipping its cap to Avaamo’s understanding of how to best blend NLP and adjacent technologies." Gartner also notes Avaamo’s voice capabilities and industry-specific strategies – particularly in healthcare – as notable strengths.
GigaOm Radar for Intelligent Virtual Assistants (IVA)
Everest Group - PEAK Matrix® assessment for Conversational AI Products
Avaamo was named Leader in Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® Assessment for Conversational AI Products for the fourth year in a row. Avaamo’s exceptional scores in generative AI features, multimodal, and multilingual interactions are a testament to our commitment to delivering continuous innovation in Enterprise AI. More: http://tinyurl.com/4n8m7yeu
IDC MarketScape - Worldwide General Purpose Conversational AI Software
This is second year in a row that we are leaders in the IDC Marketscape. More: http://tinyurl.com/65sexc5a
SPARK Matrix™ - Chatbots for IT Operations
More: http://tinyurl.com/mtrpnuv4
The Aragon Research Globe™ - for Conversational AI
More: http://tinyurl.com/bde29t4f
ISG Provider Lens™ Intelligent Automation – Platforms and Products - Conversational AI Platforms - U.S.
More: http://tinyurl.com/2p9j4ymh
“The number of analyst reports recognizing Avaamo’s leadership increased throughout 2023 as we continue our commitment of delivering transformative AI solutions to our customers," said Sriram Chakravarthy, co-founder and CTO of Avaamo. “The industry analysts help guide enterprise buyers and distinguish truly innovative and enterprise-ready solutions from marketing claims. We are appreciative of the analyst community's diligence in highlighting our technology and product leadership, and we look forward to helping more customers realize their visions through the deployment of Generative AI solutions for the enterprise in 2024.”
About Avaamo
Avaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, generative AI, and call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises. Join us at the forefront of innovation!
