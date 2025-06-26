Avaamo Announces Native Integration of Avaamo Ambient with Epic EHR

Avaamo Ambient now integrated with Epic EHR

Auto-populates notes, orders, and discrete data directly into Epic Hyperspace and Haiku

LOS ALTOS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avaamo , a leader in ambient clinical intelligence, is proud to announce the seamless integration of its flagship product, Avaamo Ambient, with Epic EHR, leveraging Epic’s ambient APIs across both desktop (Hyperspace) and mobile (Haiku) environments. This milestone marks a significant leap forward in ambient documentation—bringing real-time, specialty, and subspecialty awarenessThis integration is built on Avaamo’s seven-year partnership with Epic, delivering enterprise-grade solutions across patient engagement, care coordination, and AI automation for leading health systems.Designed for Clinicians. Trusted by Clinicians.Unlike legacy dictation tools or first-gen ambient scribes, Avaamo Ambient brings a dynamic, context-aware documentation experience to any encounter type. The solution supports a growing range of visit types across multiple specialities—adapting in real time to the nuances of each specialty’s workflows and language.With Epic integration now live, clinicians can:• Auto-populate notes into Epic in real time with minimal editing• Place medication, imaging, and procedure orders directly from the conversation• Capture discrete data into Epic flowsheets, problem lists, and more• Access Avaamo Ambient in Hyperspace and Haiku, fully embedded in their native workflowIntelligent Notes, Embedded Where Care HappensAvaamo’s ambient AI goes beyond transcription—it structures, summarizes, and intelligently interprets clinician-patient conversations. Whether a psychiatrist is managing a complex SUD case or a pediatrician is conducting a well-child visit, Avaamo adapts dynamically to produce high-fidelity documentation with less than 1% correction rate in pilot deployments.The platform also features:• Built-in ICD-10 assistance• Specialty-specific templates• Clinician-preferred writing styles• Enterprise-grade privacy & HIPAA complianceAvaamo Ambient is committed to continuously innovating and expanding its capabilities to support a wider range of clinical workflows and specialties. This integration is a testament to Avaamo’s dedication to making healthcare technology invisible and assistive, lifting the administrative burden from providers and enabling them to dedicate more time to what matters most: their patients.To learn more about how Avaamo Ambient is transforming clinical documentation and empowering healthcare professionals, please visit https://avaamo.ai/ambient/ Learn MoreAvaamo Ambient’s Epic integration is now available for enterprise customers. To schedule a demo or explore how Avaamo Ambient can transform your documentation workflows, visit avaamo.ai/ambient or email ambient@avaamo.com.ABOUT AVAAMOAvaamo is an advanced multimodal generative AI platform empowering global enterprises to automate and deliver outstanding self-service experiences. Our patented AI technology spans voice transcription, natural language understanding, and generative AI, revolutionizing call center automation. Avaamo supports self-service interactions across Healthcare, HR, IT service desks, and customer service for leading global companies and providers. Facilitating over 2 billion interactions annually in 114 languages, Avaamo seamlessly integrates with 200+ common enterprise applications. Visit avaamo.ai to witness how Avaamo is shaping the future of generative AI-enabled conversational enterprises.

