ILLINOIS, January 19 - Tour to Highlight and Celebrate Illinois Artists and Their Works





SPRINGFIELD - Starting January 28, 2024, the - Starting January 28, 2024, the Illinois Governor's Mansion will host art tours for all Illinoisans to learn more about the Illinois based art in the Governor's Mansion and the Illinoisans behind the works.





The art in the mansion was carefully curated by First Lady MK Pritzker, the Illinois State Museum, and the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum and Library to represent Illinois' people and history. The Illinois artists guests will get to view on the tour include Harold Gregor, Gertrude Abercrombie, and Theaster Gates. Through February, the tour will also include "Noir 3," an exhibit on loan from the Illinois State Museum that celebrates Black culture and creativity and through eight different award-winning artists.









About the Illinois Governor's Mansion

The Illinois Governor's Mansion is the third-oldest state governor's residence in the United States and the oldest gubernatorial residence in the Midwest. It has been home to Illinois Governors and their families since its construction in 1855, and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1976. It is also open to free scheduled tours on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.