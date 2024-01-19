BCI - multiple charges

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 23A3004176

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Sgt. Amber Keener

STATION: VSP BCI, Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: Unknown

INCIDENT LOCATION: 18 Ferno Rd, Williamstown, VT

VIOLATIONS: Use of a Child in a Sexual Performance; Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material x3; Luring; Voyeurism

ACCUSED: Arick Miller

AGE: 35

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: In July of 2023, members of the Vermont State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation received a complaint of possession of child sexual abuse material by Arick Miller on his cell phone. Through investigation State Police located explicit images of a juvenile male on Miller's device. Further information indicated Miller attempted to engage in sexual acts with the juvenile. Miller was subsequently taken into custody by the Vermont State Police and arraigned at the Orange County Superior Court to answer to the above-listed charges. Miller was lodged for lack of $100,000 bail at Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 1/19/24

COURT: Orange

LODGED - LOCATION: Yes

BAIL: $100,000

MUG SHOT: Yes

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

