Cracking the China Code: 'Understanding China' Series Released for U.S. Readers
Over the long course of history, no other nation has ever experienced such monumental shifts — from poverty to prosperity and from weakness to strength — within such a short span of time.”SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s interconnected world, gaining insights into China is more crucial than ever, especially as we approach the vibrant celebration of the Chinese New Year. Long River Press is excited to introduce four significant books by the prolific author Li Wen, offering readers a comprehensive exploration of China's historical journey, current state, and future trajectory. Each book delves into key aspects, including theory, practice, history, and socio-political systems, providing a well-rounded perspective on the complex dynamics of China. Immerse yourself in this cultural journey and gain a deeper understanding of China's rich tapestry just in time for the Chinese New Year festivities
— Expert from "70 Years of Progress and Development"
In simple language, this series has helped general readers in decoding and understanding this phenomenon.
1. 𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙖 𝙞𝙣 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙀𝙧𝙖
In this pivotal work, “Understanding China in the New Era,” Li Wen simplifies the principles of the 19th CPC National Congress. Collaboratively written with contributors from government agencies and academia, the book organizes key issues into 13 topics, making it a practical guide for understanding the Congress’s goals. Aligned with Xi Jinping Thought, the book addresses real-world applications, making it indispensable for grasping China’s political landscape.
2. 𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙖: 70 𝙔𝙚𝙖𝙧𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙋𝙧𝙤𝙜𝙧𝙚𝙨𝙨 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝘿𝙚𝙫𝙚𝙡𝙤𝙥𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩
Reviewing China’s progress over seven decades, this insightful addition to Li Wen’s collection delivers clarity and simplicity. Touching on theory, practice, history, and international challenges, “Understanding China: 70 Years of Progress and Development” emerges as a must-read for individuals keen on gaining insights into China's evolution into a global powerhouse.
3. 𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙖: 𝙏𝙝𝙧𝙤𝙪𝙜𝙝 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙎𝙮𝙨𝙩𝙚𝙢𝙨 𝙤𝙛 𝙎𝙤𝙘𝙞𝙖𝙡𝙞𝙨𝙢
This book sheds light on socialism with Chinese characteristics, aligning theoretical concepts with Xi Jinping Thought. It goes further to explore China's governance systems, breaking down complex theories to offer an engaging exploration of China's social governance. This unique perspective contributes to a deeper understanding of China's socio-political structures.
4. 𝙐𝙣𝙙𝙚𝙧𝙨𝙩𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝘾𝙝𝙞𝙣𝙖: 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙅𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙚𝙮
Examining China’s 14th Five-Year Plan, “Understanding China: The New Journey” explores economic and social development. With clear explanations and interpretations, the book navigates China's strategic shift towards quality development. It serves as a lively guide for understanding China's ongoing development process, making it relevant for scholars, government officials, and global citizens seeking insights into China's future trajectory.
Whether you’re a scholar, government official, or a global citizen eager to understand China, these four books offer invaluable insights.
About Long River Press
Founded in 2002, Long River Press is a distinguished publishing house dedicated to fostering global understanding through high-quality works on China. With a focus on Chinese philosophy, history, economy, and contemporary topics, Long River Press stands as a reliable partner for academics and general readers seeking to contribute to the discourse on China.
Long River Press welcomes collaborations with those passionate about advancing the understanding of China.
