Join CICG in Celebrating the Richness of Chinese Culture at the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition
Inviting all attendees of the ALA Annual Conference and Exhibition to visit our booth #4235 to explore our collection of Chinese books and periodicals!
Our collection caters to diverse reading preferences, spanning various genres and languages, allowing customers to delve into the captivating world of Chinese civilization.”SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, June 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On June 23, China International Communications Group (CICG) will be participating in the 2023 American Library Association Annual Conference and Exhibition, which will take place at McCormick Place in Chicago from June 22 to June 27, 2023. The Annual Conference and Exhibition is globally recognized as the most influential and long-standing event for book publishing, and the library industry in the United States.
At this exhibition, CICG has strategically selected a diverse range of Chinese books and periodicals specifically for the American library industry. Our showcase will present the latest products, services, and customized solutions tailored to the needs of library professionals and attendees. Whether you are a student, scholar, or a library professional with a keen interest in Chinese culture, we invite you to explore our offerings and discover the captivating richness of this fascinating country.
Our collection caters to diverse reading preferences, spanning various genres and languages, allowing customers to delve into the captivating world of Chinese civilization. In addition to our wide-ranging publications, we feature a dedicated section for popular periodicals, including esteemed magazines such as "Selected Fiction," "Fiction Monthly," "October," and "Family," known for their exceptional content. Complementing these offerings, we proudly present a collection of multilingual periodicals, including People's Pictorial and Beijing Weekly, both published under CICG.
Libraries play a vital role in American communities across the United States, serving as essential resources for knowledge and enrichment. In areas where Chinese communities gather, libraries often house Asian departments dedicated to preserving and sharing Chinese culture, making Chinese literature highly valued and cherished. China International Book Trading Corporation, a subsidiary of CICG, holds the distinction of being the largest supplier of Chinese books and periodicals in North America. Meanwhile, Sinomedia International Group Inc. (DBA China Books), based in San Francisco, holds the honor of being the oldest and largest publisher and distributor of Chinese-themed books and periodicals in the United States.
We invite all attendees to visit our booth #4235 to explore our collection and our team of experts will be on hand to answer any questions and provide customized recommendations based on your interests and needs. Thank you for considering CICG as your source for Chinese culture materials, and we look forward to seeing you at the conference!
ALA Annual Conference Location: McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois
Dates: June 22 – 27, 2023
Booth: #4235
ABOUT CHINA INTERNATIONAL COMMUNICATIONS GROUP
China International Communications Group (CICG), whose predecessor was founded on October 1, 1949, is a Beijing-headquartered international media group consisting of six business segments: high-level international communication, publishing and distribution, media communication, research and consulting, cultural exchange and industry service.
CICG has 26 offices in 14 countries and regions. Annually, it publishes some 4,000 book titles in 40-plus languages and 34 periodicals in 13 languages, which are distributed in more than 180 countries and regions.
While promoting great vision, CICG will continue to forge ahead toward the goal of building a world’s top international communication institution with enhanced strengths in all areas and strive to expand China’s cultural reach globally.
Selu Tupou
Sinomedia International Group Inc.
+1 650-872-7076
selu@sinomediausa.com
