REGISTER NOW: January 24 Webinar on Proposed Changes to OPWDD's H...

New York State to Renew OPWDD’s Home and Community-Based Services Waiver

REGISTER NOW: January 24 Webinar on Proposed Changes

Waiver Renewal Webinars

OPWDD will conduct two webinar presentations to review the proposed application to renew the OPWDD Comprehensive Waiver for another five-year period. The webinars will occur on January 24, 2024, at 1:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m.

Register Below:

1:00 p.m. Presentation https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/r260c4e5062d2a71e4f1d889945af1463

5:30 p.m. Presentation https://meetny-events.webex.com/weblink/register/rff68f25bed6fef0376b2bc66438db061

Waiver Renewal and Public Comment

Each five years Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS) Waiver agreements must be renewed. Once this renewal application is approved, the OPWDD Comprehensive HCBS waiver will remain in effect from October 1, 2024, through September 30, 2029.

These presentations are scheduled to coincide with the start of a thirty-day public comment period from January 24, 2024 – February 26, 2024.

A formal announcement with links to the draft renewal application will be sent on January 24, 2023.

To stay informed, be sure you have signed up to receive OPWDD communications at: https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/NYOPWDD/signup/15127