Christine Hollinden Earns Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) Designation

I have always had a passion for working with middle-market professional service firms as I believe they are the lifeblood of our economy.” — Christine Hollinden

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Modeling the importance of continuous learning while elevating her knowledge and experience in mergers and acquisitions, Christine M. Hollinden, founding Principal of Hollinden | inbound + strategists, has earned the Certified Merger and Acquisition Advisor (CM&AA) designation. Administered by the Alliance of Merger and Acquisition Advisors (AM&AA), the CM&AA is considered the most advanced credential in the middle market corporate finance, advisory, and transaction services industry. The CM&AA is designed specifically to help intermediaries, private equity investors, investment bankers, attorneys, accountants, transaction advisors, and other professionals in the middle market M&A sector expand their knowledge to deliver higher quality services.

“I have always had a passion for working with middle-market professional service firms as I believe they are the lifeblood of our economy,” says Christine M. Hollinden. “Our clients are either actively expanding through M&A activity or are investment bankers, private equity firms, financial, accounting, or M&A advisors. I have had the pleasure of working with numerous clients on their acquisition growth, integration strategies, and marketing with deals ranging from $1 million to $100 million. The CM&AA credential, considered the gold standard, not only gives me elevated insights, but also a breadth of knowledge to better serve our clients and help them facilitate their dynamic growth plans.”

Christine Hollinden, an experienced marketer, founded Hollinden | markets + strategists in 1993 to help expertise-driven service firms achieve their growth goals. Known for her forward-thinking approach, Hollinden works with firms across the country on growth strategies, marketing automation, and digital marketing implementation. She started her career as a consultant with Grant Thornton's Houston office, working on debt and equity financing before starting the marketing department. She then joined PWC as Marketing Manager for the Southwest Region. Following PWC, Christine joined KPMG Houston as Director of Marketing. She holds numerous leadership positions including Chair of the Alliance of Merger & Acquisition Advisors Houston Chapter, Exit Planning Exchange Houston Chapter Executive Committee, Aggie Angel Network Board of Directors, Texas Business Hall of Fame Foundation Board of Directors, McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M University Advisory Board, and Bailli (President) of the food and wine society, Chaîne de Rôtisseurs Houston Bailliage. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Houston at Victoria and a Master of Business Administration from Texas A&M University.

About Hollinden | Inbound & Strategists

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Hollinden | inbound + strategists is a strategic marketing consulting firm for expertise-driven professional service firms. From marketing strategies to branding, websites, digital marketing, marketing automation, and inbound lead generation, Hollinden’s services help firms achieve their growth goals. More information can be found on the firm's website, www.hollinden.com.