Tree removal operations to shift traffic on Grand Avenue in Laramie

LARAMIE, Wyo. – Crews with Tiger Tree will be shifting traffic on Grand Avenue in Laramie beginning Monday, weather permitting.

Tree removal operations will be taking place at Grand Ave. and 21st Street beginning Monday, January 22nd. Operations are anticipated to be completed by Friday, January 26th.

Traffic will be shifted to the south side of the median on Grand Ave. between 17th St. and 22nd St. Traffic will flow head to head dividing the eastbound lanes.  Left turn movements at Grand Ave and 21st will be restricted.  

Motorists are encouraged to reduce speed, follow all traffic control and avoid distractions like cell phones while moving through work zones.

Work is subject to change, including due to adverse weather and material availability. 

