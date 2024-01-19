The Amalfi Foundation Begins The Winter 2024 SLA Program

The Amalfi Foundation Logo Anna Sarnoff, Lauren Nicholson, Macy Rose Lee, Lauryn Alba at the SLA Grand Finale Gala SLA Candidates wait to hear the final total at the Grand Finale Gala on September 15, 2023.

The Amalfi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, has launched its Winter 2024 Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program.

Through the SLA Program, these young student leaders are making a huge difference in their community. They have an incredibly bright future and we can't wait to see their continued growth and impact.” — Anna Sarnoff

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Amalfi Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, which acts as the philanthropic arm of Amalfi Jets, has just launched its Winter Student Leadership Accelerator (SLA) Program for 2024. The SLA Program is the leading philanthropic youth leadership and fundraising program for high school students and emerging young leaders in Southern California. Throughout the program, high-school students will learn what it means to give back by learning about the mission and initiatives of the Amalfi Foundation, while participating in a 10-week personal development, leadership skills, and business course. Module curriculum consists of topics such as, building and leading a team, crafting a mission statement, setting KPIs and Team Goals, and the creation & execution of marketing plans.

From January 16, 2024 to February 24, 2024, Candidates will compete in the 6-week fundraising competition to raise money for the mission of The Amalfi Foundation and their respective campaigns. The Foundation's campaigns include its Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI), which provides leadership, counseling, and job opportunities for individuals in the local area in need, as well as The Primary School Initiative, which is funding the construction of The Amalfi Primary School in Tanzania, Africa, for children of the Arusha Tribe who are without proper education opportunities.

“Through the launch of the Winter SLA Program, our primary goal is to continue to forge a well-defined pathway offering hands-on leadership training to local high school students, who embody a philanthropic mindset. This initiative is designed to provide a comprehensive and immersive experience that not only nurtures leadership skills, but also instills a strong sense of philanthropy and community engagement.,” said Kolin Jones, President & CEO of The Amalfi Foundation, “The SLA Program was created to allow high school students to put their business skills to the test in an outside-the-classroom setting, while ensuring there was a clear give back component. We are thrilled by the success of our last program and are looking to exceed our impact this Winter."

Applications for the upcoming Spring 2024 SLA Program are now live, with the application link here: www.amalfifoundation.org/sla-application & the AmalfiFoundation.org website.

About The Amalfi Foundation:

The Amalfi Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization with the mission of elevating underserved communities locally & abroad. The mission is divided into two pillars to help guide the impact: basic needs & community development. Through these pillars, the Amalfi Foundation has its own in-house initiatives to spark charge quickly and efficiently. To learn more please visit www.amalfifoundation.org. To apply to the upcoming Student Leadership Accelerator Program please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/sla-application . To learn more about the Student Leadership Accelerator Program, please visit www.amalfifoundation.org/student-leadership-accelerator .

The Local Community Development Initiative (LCDI) Program works with local homeless shelters to receive currently unhoused individuals and puts them through a 6-month accelerator program in which our non-profit covers all expenses, provides housing for the next 6-months, and provides career consultants, financial advisors, and an AF Case Manager to assist the Candidate through the program. The intent is that by providing funding for trade school, certifications, etc. we will assist our Candidates to get a job within 6-months and become self-sufficient going forward.

The Amalfi Primary School is a future planned school to be built in Arusha, Tanzania and support the Maasai Tribe. Currently the local tribe is over 5 kilometers away from the nearest school and the village does not have reliable roads or methods of transportation, therefore most of the villagers would never be properly educated. Therefore by breaking ground on our Primary School in 2024, we will be able to provide this community with a clear path to a secured education.