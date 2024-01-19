Council President Friedson to Host Media Availability on Monday, Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m.

MARYLAND, January 19 - For Immediate Release: Friday, January 19, 2024

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 19, 2024—On Monday, Jan. 22 at 11:30 a.m., Montgomery County Council President Andrew Friedson will hold a media availability to discuss various Council issues and answer questions from members of the media.

Council President Friedson will provide information about the Council’s review and deliberations on Montgomery County's proposed capital budget and $5.8 billion Capital Improvements Program for fiscal years 2025-2030. He will also discuss the impact that Gov. Moore's $150 million funding restoration for transportation has on Montgomery County. Additionally, Friedson will highlight the Council’s upcoming public hearing about legislation he is spearheading to expand the county’s property tax credit for older adults and retired military services members. He will also discuss newly enacted legislation to expand tree canopy conservation in Montgomery County.

The Council President’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).