Marina Aquatours Cause a Sensation with Unmissable Activities in Cancun

One piece of advice I always share with our visitors is to let the sea guide and Marina Aquatours be the captain of your unforgettable maritime getaway.” — commented Abraham Sanchez, manager of Marina Aquatours.

CANCUN, QUINTANA RPO, MEXICO, January 19, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aquatours, one of the marinas of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with a global presence, is one of the most important alternatives for fun and aquatic activities in Cancun in the Mexican Caribbean.La Marina Aquatours offers visitors a variety of tours that stand out for their dynamism, quality, and originality.Cancun is one of the most important tourist destinations and is famous for its spectacular beaches and turquoise sea. It also has a wide variety of attractions for all tastes. Aquatours is a leader in its tour offering with a strategic location in Cancun's hotel zone.The Aquatours Jungle Tour in Cancun is one of the most complete of its kind, as it takes visitors to experience the excitement of driving a speed boat through the channels of Laguna Nichupté and snorkeling in Punta Nizuc. It is undoubtedly one of the favorite activities of adrenaline and nature lovers.The Columbus tour is the only romantic tour in Cancun, where visitors will experience an unforgettable evening aboard a replica of a Spanish galleon. The tour includes a three-course dinner, a national open bar, and live saxophone music.You can live this experience during the sunset, under the sky during its famous "golden hour," or during dusk, when the sky is filled with stars, and you can see the constellations drawn.The Isla Mujeres Pleasure tour is a catamaran tour with snorkeling activity in Cancun and is one of the most sought-after alternatives for adventurers to discover one of the most beautiful destinations in the Mexican Caribbean aboard a catamaran to Isla Mujeres; it includes an open bar national, buffet, snorkeling equipment, tour to the center of the Island and visit to the beach club.Dolphin catamaran to Isla Mujeres and Swim with Dolphins takes you to experience three unmissable activities on your trip to Cancun: taking a catamaran tour to Isla Mujeres, snorkeling, and swimming with Dolphins. Includes national open bar, buffet, snorkeling equipment, and visit to the Dolphin Discovery beach club or Garrafon Park near the sunrise cliff, where the first ray of sun hits all of Mexico.This last tour offers three different types of swimming with Dolphins programs, such as the Dolphin Encounter, which is ideal for the whole family, from the smallest to the most adult, since they don't need to know how to swim. The Swim Adventure program is ideal for children from 7 years of age, accompanied by one adult. Finally, the Royal Swim program is recommended for people over thirteen years of age or for couples looking for fun, knowledge about life marina, and more time in this beautiful experience.In this way, Marina Aquatours remains an excellent option for visitors to enjoy the natural attractions of Cancun while contributing to the economic and tourism development of the region.About The Dolphin Company:For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a global park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information, visit www.thedolphinco.com

