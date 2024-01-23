Premier BPO Expands into U.S. and Canadian On-shore Outsourcing
Knowledge Process Outsourcing Provider Ramps up Healthcare, Pharma, Beauty, Food, and CPG Expertise with Additional Right-Shoring Capabilities
Our right-shoring approach delivers tangible value—cost optimization, operational efficiency, and unwavering client satisfaction. We're not just service providers but an extension of your team...”CLARKSVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Premier BPO, a rapidly growing industry leader in Knowledge Process Outsourcing (KPO) services, announced a significant expansion of its CPG-industry expertise and right-shoring capabilities with the acquisition of a leading North American contact center renowned for its high-quality customer engagement services for businesses in Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG), Healthcare, Pharmaceutical, Food and Beverage, Beauty Care, and Wellness industries.
Client-Centric Right-Shoring Solutions:
Premier BPO's expansion enhances its unique co-sourcing model by expanding client options with additional industry expertise, multilingual support, and North American operations. Providing clients with versatile right-shoring strategy options enables numerous tangible benefits, including cost optimization, operational efficiency, scalability, and adaptability.
Ali Din, CEO of Premier BPO, emphasized the significance, stating, "Rather than build and iterate, we are using an accretive approach to meet clients’ diverse needs. We often hear companies looking for both onshore and offshore outsourcing options to support their modern organizational designs which require unique needs across different functions.”
Strategic Expansion Underscores Commitment to Client Partnerships:
The acquisition underscores Premier BPO's ongoing commitment and investment in client partnerships. The company's distinctive co-sourcing model delivers economic value through consultative services and operational efficiencies, positioning Premier BPO as a partner rather than a vendor.
The outsourcing industry is experiencing significant changes due to increasing digitalization and technological advancements. Right-shoring involves finding the optimal location for service delivery and is becoming more prevalent in the outsourcing sector. Premier BPO’s approach, becoming a seamless extension of the client’s business, amplifies successful outcomes and ensures a greater cultural fit within the client’s organization.
Unlocking Client Potential Through Enhanced Capabilities:
Premier BPO gains tenured industry experts and a highly skilled workforce with expertise in CPG and a variety of healthcare markets, including OTC, regulated medical devices, prescription drugs, and patient engagement. With an expanded global operating network and growing client demands for its cloud-based data analytics and AI-powered customer engagement tools, Premier BPO is well-positioned to serve client needs in rapidly evolving global markets. Clients benefit by leveraging Premier BPO’s expanded geographic footprint, multilingual capabilities, and technology service offerings.
"Premier BPO goes beyond services, redefining outsourcing as a strategic partnership of knowledge processing to aid clients’ ability to leverage tools in the digital economy. Our right-shoring approach delivers tangible value—cost optimization, operational efficiency, and unwavering client satisfaction," commented Dave Shapiro, COO of Premier BPO. "We're not just service providers but an extension of your team, committed to exceeding expectations and empowering your success."
About Premier BPO:
Premier BPO is a leading provider of tailored knowledge process solutions for diverse industries, including financial services, healthcare, consumer products, e-commerce, and home services. Our commitment is to become a seamless extension of our client's business processes by aligning with their culture, values, and objectives. Through a global footprint of a dedicated workforce and technology-driven solutions, we offer unique co-sourcing services—an innovative hybrid outsourcing approach—across key, impactful business functions via a right-shoring model. Premier BPO has delivered exceptional client value since 2003, earning 85% client CSAT and NPS 20% higher than industry average. Learn more at www.premierbpo.com.
