Collaborative Professionals of Washington Joins Divorce With Respect Week™ Initiative
Collaborative Professionals of Washington is offering free divorce consultations for Washington residents from March 4 - 8 as part of Divorce With Respect Week.WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collaborative Professionals of Washington will be participating again this year in Divorce With Respect Week™ 2024. This is the 3 rd annual Divorce With Respect Week and will be held March 4 through March 8, 2024. During that week, Washington residents that are considering divorce will have the opportunity for a free 30 minute consultation with a divorce professional to discuss their case and if they decide to divorce the options that are available for how to handle their divorce.
Divorce With Respect Week originated in California and has grown to become a national movement aimed at providing information about Collaborative Divorce or Mediation as alternatives to traditional divorce litigation. Collaborative Divorce and Mediation are no-court options that focus on the goals and interests of each party and reaching a resolution to their case.
Members of Collaborative Professionals of Washington will offer these consultations for Washington State residents throughout the week of March 4 through 8. To book a free consultation with a Washington divorce professional visit www.divorcewithrespectweek.com. Anyone outside of Washington can also visit the website to find a divorce professional near them.
Collaborative Professionals of Washington is a non-profit association of legal, financial, and mental health professionals who specialize in helping divorce couples to find a better way to untie the knot through the collaborative divorce process. This year will mark the group’s second time being involved in Divorce With Respect Week™ as part of a national effort to build awareness of Collaborative Divorce.
