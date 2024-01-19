Submit Release
Commerce files draft rules and opens the official comment period for the Low-Income Home Rehabilitation Grant Program

Following the passage of HB 1250 in the 2023 legislative session, the former low-income revolving loan program (HRLP) is terminated as of July 1, 2023. The legislation directs Commerce to forgive all outstanding loans and initiate rulemaking to develop a new grant program established in a new section added to chapter 43.330 RCW.

Commerce plans to complete the rulemaking for the new grant program by March 2024. Commerce filed the notice of proposed rulemaking (CR 101) on October 20, 2023 and filed proposed rulemaking order (CR-102) and draft rules on January 8, 2024.

Commerce will host a public hearing at 10:00 a.m. on February 29th where participants will have the chance to express any official comments. Comments on the draft rules can also be sent ahead of the hearing directly to nick.manning@commerce.wa.gov and will be accepted until February 29, 2024 at 5:00pm PST.

