Maryland State Board of Education to Hold Jan. 23 Meeting

January 19, 2024

State Board to discuss statewide literacy instruction standards aligned to Science of Reading methods

BALTIMORE (January 19, 2024) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet Tuesday, January 23, 9 a.m., at the Nancy S. Grasmick State Education Building, Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore St., in the State Board Room (7th floor).

The State Board plans to consider a resolution with several action items related to literacy instruction and the Science of Reading. In addition, the Board will receive an overview of the Governor’s budget for fiscal year 2025, positions on select legislative proposals, and policies related to virtual education in the event of severe weather.

The State Board will also consider a recommendation for final adoption of a new College and Career Readiness Standard (CCR) at the meeting. A study of the current interim CCR Standard recommended providing multiple measures for students to demonstrate college and career readiness, including GPAs. The CCR interim standard, adopted in February 2022 as part of the ongoing implementation of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future legislation, requires students to meet or exceed state assessment proficiency rates in both English and mathematics.

Public Comment

The State Board welcomes public comment both in-person and virtually during meetings. Registration is limited to 10 individuals on a first-come, first-served basis. Once the maximum number is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 22. Interested individuals can register by completing this online form. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes for each speaker and monitored by staff.

The complete agenda and livestream are available online. The meeting will also be on YouTube.

